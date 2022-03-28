Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy after he led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions last season. While that trophy went to Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, many were convinced that the 44-year-old Brady was the most deserving of that award. This season, Brady has another chance to chase his fourth MVP trophy as he enters his 23rd NFL season. This early, DraftKings Sportsbook has given Brady the third-best odds to win the MVP trophy in the upcoming season at +1000.

Brady is third behind quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (+700) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (+800).

Brady is tied with Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Los Angeles Chargers’ signal-caller Justin Herbert. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (+1200), Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos (+1200) and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams (+1500) round out the top-5 best odds. Brady recently returned from a 41-day retirement, which he announced after the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. The Buccaneers, especially head coach Bruce Arians, welcomed Brady’s return as they won’t have to go through the hassle of finding another starting quarterback in the market.

Dolphins reject Brady rumors

When Brady retired, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins were interested in signing Brady as quarterback and as minority owner. However, the rumors didn’t die down when Brady announced his return to the NFL. Writer Dale Arnold, who was the first to break the news of Brady signing with the Buccaneers in 2020, earlier reported that Brady wanted to force his way out of Tampa and was eyeing a trade to the Dolphins.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel put the rumors to rest during his talk with reporters at the NFL'a annual league meeting. "Tom Brady? On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That has not been in the conversation, (about him coming to Miami)," McDaniel said, per CBS Sports. “I think that's what you call fake news,” he added.

McDaniel said the Dolphins already have a starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

Bucs bring back 2 free agents

Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the team brought back two of its players from last season after signing long snapper Zach Triner and offensive tackle Josh Wells. Scott did not provide details of their new contracts. Last season, Triner suffered a hand injury that resulted in a lengthy stint on injured reserve, but he regained his starting role when he returned. Triner, who became a free agent on March 16, has handled Tampa Bay's long-snapping duties for the past three seasons. Wells also signed a new deal with the Buccaneers 12 days after becoming an unrestricted free agent.