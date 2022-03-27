Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he’s drinking too much after quarterback Tom Brady’s decision to return to the team after a 41-day retirement. “The smile really hasn’t come off my face. I’m drinking too much, but other than that it’s been a constant celebration,” Arians told Steve Wyche of NFL Network, adding “it was huge for us to have Tom back.” Aside from Brady, Arians added that the Buccaneers roster is better with the addition of some key pieces like wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Shaq Mason and defensive back Logan Ryan. The Buccaneers also signed some of their key players back, including cornerback Carlton Davis and center Ryan Jensen, following Brady’s return.

“They know what Tom brings and we got a shot for another ring. And that’s it. That’s bottom line,” Arians said of his new recruits whom Brady helped convince to sign with the Buccaneers.

Before signing a three-year deal with the Buccaneers, Gage said he received a call from Brady convincing him to join the team. Arians added that every player in his team right now knows their role as they try to win another Super Bowl title. In Brady’s first year in Tampa, he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. However, the Buccaneers fell short in their title defense as they dropped a close 30-27 game to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Days after, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but he later decided to return for his 23rd season in the league. Brady still has one year left in his deal with the Buccaneers, but general manager Jason Licht is hoping to get multiple years from his quarterback.

Arians said Bucs were ready to go all-in on QB

In a separate report by NFL.com, Arians admitted the team was prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter before Brady made his decision to return to the Buccaneers.

Arians even admitted that the process of looking for Brady’s replacement had already started, adding the team had already begun uncovering as many stones as it possibly could. “We were in the midst of all that stuff when Tom decided to come back and thank God we could say, 'No thanks, brother. We're out of it,’” he said. Arians lauded Brady’s performance last season, saying it “might have been his best year ever.” Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player trophy.

Arians also addressed the reported rift between him and Brady, saying he doesn’t have a clue where that came from. The veteran head coach said he and Brady have a great relationship and they were in constant communication even during the quarterback’s retirement. Arians said Brady even informed him of his recent travel to Italy.