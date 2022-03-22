The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back top rusher Leonard Fournette, signing him to a three-year deal worth $21 million. According to USA Today, Fournette can earn as much as $24 million from incentives. Before signing a deal with the Buccaneers, Fournette had a visit with the New England Patriots. With Fournette’s return, the Buccaneers now have a top rusher who could also give quarterback Tom Brady with another receiving option. Fournette’s signing came as a surprise since he already said goodbye to the Buccaneers in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Fournette signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, two seasons ago. Fournette played backup to then top Bucs’ rusher Ronald Jones II, but he got the starting job after the latter got injured late in the season.

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Fournette started just three of 13 regular-season games, recording 97 carries for 367 yards and 6 touchdowns and had 36 catches for 233 yards. He stepped up his game in the postseason, rushing the ball 64 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns and had 18 catches for 148 yards and a score as he helped the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Fournette’s strong playoff performance earned him the nicknames “Playoff Lenny” and “Lombardi Lenny”. In his second year in Tampa, Fournette had 180 carries for 812 yards and 8 scores and had 69 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

No timetable yet for Godwin’s return

During the press conference officially announcing his three-year deal with the Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin was asked about the status of his rehabilitation from the torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15 last season.

Godwin, who underwent surgery in January, said he’s doing well in his recovery but did not put a specific timetable on his return. “I’m very pleased with this process so far. Obviously, it’s a long one,” Godwin said, adding that he’s feeling confident about this season because of the return of some key players. “It’s a long road here, and I’m ready to be a part of the whole thing,” he added.

Godwin said he also talked about recovery with Brady, who suffered a torn ACL in Week One of the 2008 season during his time with the Patriots. Despite playing just 14 games last season, Godwin emerged as the Buccaneers’ top receiver with 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 4 times for 21 yards and a score. Earlier, Godwin revealed that Brady informed him and fellow wideout Mike Evans that he would make his return to the NFL after a 41-day retirement.