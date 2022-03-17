Hall of Fame linebacker and quarterback Tom Brady had many memorable battles against each other. Brady had a 6-1 record against Lewis when the latter was still playing for the Baltimore Ravens, but the linebacker had an advantage in the postseason with a 2-1 mark, per USA Today.

During his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Lewis was asked about his opinion on Brady's decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. "You know, I think the competitive side of Thomas is the easily noticeable thing. He's one of the greatest competitors ever," said Lewis, adding that when he was ready to retire, he said to himself to empty the tank, per transcription of his interview on YouTube.

But in Brady's case, Lewis said he thinks that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is not yet finished. "I don't think the tank is empty for his passion," said Lewis. "Losing the way they did last year and living with that the rest of your life, I don't know if that's his pedigree," added Lewis, referring to the Buccaneers' bitter 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. "I think his passion for the game still burns, and I say to anybody if you got it, ride it ride it and whenever you ready to let go," said Lewis, who likened his battles with Brady to a chess match. "I think we had so much respect for each other because he understood the chess match," he said.

Brady recruited wideout Gage.

After announcing his return to the Buccaneers, Brady immediately buckled down to work, doing some recruitment to boost their stock at wide receiver, who will help them make another Super Bowl. Earlier, Brady talked to his teammates center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis III, who both decided to sign fresh deals with the Buccaneers.

Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, Brady is also called a wide receiver who he thinks can help provide the Buccaneers with depth behind No. 1 target Mike Evans and No. 2 Chris Godwin. Free-agent wideout Russell Gage, who last played for the Atlanta Falcons, said he received a call from Brady, who told him they are building something special in Tampa Bay.

Gage said Brady's call convinced him to sign a three-year deal with the Buccaneers.

Godwin agrees to 3-year deal with Buccaneers

After using the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight season, the Buccaneers agreed with their No. 2 receiver on a three-year deal worth $60 million, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. Godwin's fresh long-term deal includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. With Godwin signing a long-term deal, the Buccaneers will have more cap room to sign key players who will hit the free-agent market.