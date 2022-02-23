With her husband, quarterback Tom Brady, now retired, supermodel Gisele Bundchen now has time to do her favorite things. Gisele shared a video of her jiu-jitsu training session with the Valente Brothers in Florida on her Instagram account. Based on the video, Gisele was working on her striking, choke and other submission skills. The Valente Brothers studied under Helio Gracie, considered the godfather of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," Gisele said in the caption for her video post. The supermodel added that she feels stronger, more confident and empowered since she started practicing self-defense, adding that martial arts should be an important skill, especially for women.

Before making a shift to jiu-jitsu, Gisele also tried boxing and kung fu. Brady noticed his wife’s video, commenting: “You never cease to amaze me.” Then he added a funny comment, saying: "My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered ..."

Brady recently announced his retirement after 22 years in the NFL – 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and 2 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Brady said he’s still open to a comeback, saying he would “never say never” to a possible return if the opportunity arises. Broadcast legend Jim Gray said he expects Brady to return to the football field if the quarterback feels the need to play again. He still has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers, whom he led to a Super Bowl win in his first season in Tampa.

Brady to shoot new film

Brady is also spending his retirement doing a few different things. Now, he’s slated to produce and star in a movie with some of the legendary actresses in Hollywood, per Larry Brown Sports. Citing Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old Brady will make a comedy film entitled “80s for Brady," which he will produce under his production company, 199 Productions.

Brady will star alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. The movie, inspired by a true story, is about four best friends who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to personally see Brady play. In the 2017 Super Bowl, Brady engineered the Patriots’ comeback from a 28-3 deficit en route to a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Aside from movies and acting, Brady is also expected to become an NFL team owner in the near future. He is also expected to become the first NFL billionaire player due to all of his business endeavors, which include his own clothing line.