Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set a new NFL record during their 19-17 win over his former team, the New England Patriots, in Week 4, making his return to Foxborough a triumphant one. The 44-year-old Brady surpassed the all-time passing yardage record set by Drew Brees (80,358 yards) when he threw for 269 yards with no touchdown or interception, and he ran the ball four times for three yards as the Buccaneers improved to 3-1 on the season. Brady also became only the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Madden celebrates Brady’s historic week

Madden celebrated Brady’s achievement by bumping his ratings. The boost in Brady’s rating was announced by former Patriots wide receiver and current Madden Ratings Adjuster Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on NFL’s Twitter account.

According to Johnson, his former quarterback will get a temporary bump in his overall rating from 97 to 99. “That 99 is honorary only for this week,” said Johnson, saying it’s only to recognize Brady’s record-setting week. Brady also received a boost in two of his skills, receiving an increase in deep throw accuracy from 93 to 99.

Brady, who is not known for his mobility, will get a rating increase on his speed from 59 to a 64. The boost in speed rating came after Brady had more rushing yards than the entire Patriots backfield in Week 4. Earlier this year, Johnson tried to help Brady improve his speed, but to no avail. In his 22-year NFL career, Brady only has 1,068 rushing yards to his name, and just 23 yards this season.

Brady talks about Bucs offense

During his Thursday talk to the media ahead of their Week 5 clash against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Brady talked about the struggles of the Buccaneers’ offense, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com."You know, football is…you're never a finished product in this sport because every year is very different," Brady said, adding they are still learning each other.

Brady said this year is different compared to last year because the crowd and the noise have returned to stadiums this season. Also, Brady said the Buccaneers didn’t have one rainy game like the one against the Patriots last year. “I think we're going to be making improvements until the day that we're all not together,” said Brady, adding the Buccaneers have to try to get better every time they take the field. In their first two games, the Buccaneers averaged 39.5 points per game but their scoring dropped to just 21.5 in their last two outings. Despite the drop, the Buccaneers are seventh in terms of total yards, first in passing yards and fifth in points scored. The Buccaneers also need to address their red zone struggles, which was evident against the Patriots when they scored one touchdown on four drives in the red zone.