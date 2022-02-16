Hall of Famer Warren Sapp believes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should call quarterback Tom Brady and convince him to return to the team for another year before making a move to sign another signal-caller from the free-agent market. “Before you make that decision to go all out yeah you call, you make the call, you make the call,” Sapp told the “Rich Eisen Show”. Sapp said if Brady tells the Buccaneers that he’s done playing, then the team should now make the move in the quarterback market and find a replacement for him. Sapp said he understands why Brady is still open to returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement several days ago.

"It's tough when you're talking about someone with that kind of excellence that kind of drive that kind of focus," said Sapp, adding that Brady could have been playing in the Super Bowl if not for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ decision to blitz in the dying seconds of their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

“It's so hard to let go, it is. I mean you just come on with a career like that with numbers like that and still performing like that,” said Sapp, referring to Brady’s performance last season where he led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. The 44-year-old Brady was also a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award and was voted as FedEx Air Player of the Year last season.

Sapp played nine seasons with the Buccaneers and was a member of the squad that won the Super Bowl in 2002. Brady, for his part, signed with the Buccaneers two seasons ago after 20 years with the New England Patriots and led the team to a Super Bowl win in his first year.

Ex-Patriots teammates believe Brady will return

Several players have already expressed their belief that Brady will return to the NFL, including his long-time teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski.

This was also the belief of some of Brady’s former Patriots teammates, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, per CBS Sports. Giardi said he talked to some of Brady’s former teammates with the Patriots and they all said they “don't believe for a second that he's done.” Brady has one year remaining in his contract with the Buccaneers.

Brady might join another squad

In a separate Fox Sports report, Giardi said that if Brady makes his return, it could happen with another team. According to Giardi, some people close to Brady said that he would consider joining another team if he decides to come back. But it depends on what moves the Buccaneers will make in the offseason, especially with some of their key players turning free agents, like wide receiver Chris Godwin, Gronkowski and running back Leonard Fournette.