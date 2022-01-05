For Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterback Tom Brady is the Most Valuable Player every year, with the way he adjusts to his personnel and against every opponent every week. “Just the way that he adjusts on the fly to his personnel, Just trying to get the ball into the best players hands or the best match up on that current play,” Gronkowski said during his press conference on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday’s regular-season ending clash against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. “He's just always you know ready to go, no matter what the situation is so he's MVP every year baby,” he added, per transcription of the YouTube video of his interview.

Gronk says he lucky to be part of history

As of now, the 44-year-old Brady is one of the contenders for the Most Valuable Player trophy as he currently leads the league in passing yards with 4,990 yards, touchdown passes with 40, and completions with 456. Brady has already set new all-time records this season, including the all-time passing yardage mark. He is also expected to eclipse Drew Brees’ record for most completions in a season when they take on the Panthers. For Gronkowski, he’s lucky to be part of history, as he said Brady’s unbelievable play shows his work ethic and dedication to the game of football. “Just how talented he is and just his determination week in and week out is jus unbelievable,” said Gronkowski, who expressed amazement over Brady’s capability to pull it off at age 44.

He's still throwing the ball like he’s in his 20s every week. “It’s just an honor to be a part of and to contribute as much as I can to it,” said Gronkowski.

Bucs list 15 players on injury report

Ahead of their clash against the Panthers, the Buccaneers have listed a season-high 15 players on their injury report of the week, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

Of the that number, seven players sat out of the team's weekly walk-through practice, which they have been conducting for the last few weeks in preparation for a 17th game. Among those who did not participate were outside linebackers Shaq Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), wide receivers Antonio Brown (not injury related – personal) and Justin Watson (quadriceps), running back Ronald Jones (ankle), cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin), and center Ryan Jensen (shoulder).

Limited during practice were wide receivers Jaelon Darden (illness) and Mike Evans (hamstring), cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles), and safety Mike Edwards (knee). Those who fully participated include cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (illness), punter Bradley Pinion (right hip), inside linebacker Grant Stuard (elbow), and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs). Luke Easterling of USA Today earlier reported that Pinion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.