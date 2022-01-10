Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski earned a cool $1 million in bonuses after reaching two milestones in their 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers in their season finale at Raymond James Stadium. Heading into their clash against the Panthers, Gronkowski needed seven receptions and 85 yards to earn a total of $1 million in bonuses. With help from his buddy, quarterback Tom Brady, Gronkowski finished the game with seven catches for 137, more than enough to earn the incentives. Brady even made sure that Gronkowski reached the needed numbers as he stayed in the game late in the fourth despite the Buccaneers having a two-touchdown lead over the Panthers.

After the game, Gronkowski said it's cool to hit the milestone, but getting the win was the most important thing. Gronkowski also joked that he wouldn't bring Brady to dinner, saying he will only treat all the tight ends, the backup quarterbacks, and his coach, per Total Pro Sports. "I can't do it without my team, no doubt about that. I can't do it without my fellow tight ends, without my coach, without my offensive line out there. It was cool to hit it and celebrate a little bit, but we got the playoffs, so that's going to be what we're going to be looking forward to most from here on out," he said, per transcription of the YouTube video of his interview.

Brady is happy with the No. 2 seed

With the Buccaneers' win, coupled with the victory by the San Francisco 49ers over the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay clinched the No.

2 seed in the NFC and a date with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Game on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. The win also helped the Buccaneers achieve a 13-4 mark, the best regular-season mark in franchise history. "In the end, it's a great achievement to get the two-seed, and it just felt good to win today," said Brady, who completed 29 of 37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Brady also broke the record for most completions in a regular season, breaking the mark previously held by Drew Brees. The game was close until Brady led touchdown drives before the end of the first half and the second half. "It's good when you get a double score like that," said Brady, lauding Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Evans for making the big plays.

Arians lauds players for setting records

Aside from setting the all-time completions record in the regular season, the 44-year-old Brady also set new franchise records with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. Gronkowski, for his part, tallied his 32nd 100-yard game, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most in league history among tight ends. Evans, for his part, tallied his eighth straight season with 1,000 receiving yards. "It's amazing the records they set. It seemed like there were five or six every week," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said.