The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild-Card Game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The game would be quarterback Tom Brady’s 46th playoff game in his 22-year NFL career, per Reuben Frank of NBC Philadelphia. The 44-year-old Brady owns the most playoff wins among quarterbacks with 34 and 11 losses, winning seven Super Bowl titles along the way, including six with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers last season with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady more than doubled the wins total of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, who had 16, while Brett Favre and Drew Brees had 13 and 9, respectively.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the only other active quarterback in the top 10 with 12. Aside from holding the record for most wins, Brady also owns the most touchdown passes in the playoffs with 83 and passing yards with 12,449, per Stat Muse.

Brady leads Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Favre, who had 7,339 and 5,855, respectively. Brady also holds the postseason mark for most completions with 1,106. Following the Buccaneers’ NFC South win, Brady now has 18 division titles, 17 with the Patriots. Brady has an ax to grind against the Eagles as he would try to avenge the Patriots’ loss in Super Bowl LII that prevented them from winning back-to-back Lombardi trophies.

Bucs could play an NFL game in Germany

The Buccaneers have played several times in London in the past few years, but they could make another international trip next season, this time to Germany, if plans push through. The Buccaneers have recently made Germany their “international home market,” They could play the first-ever NFL game in that country, per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Based on Easterling’s report, Peter King of NBC Sports said the Buccaneers could see action in Germany as the host team. “No guarantee, but I can see the Bucs being the hosts for the first real NFL game on German soil this fall,” King said. The Buccaneers will lose one true home game at Raymond James Stadium if that pushes through.

Next season, the Buccaneers are slated to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Packers, Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, and the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs unveil complete schedule for next season

Aside from the team mentioned above, the Buccaneers will face the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and the Seattle Seahawks at home, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. On the road, the Buccaneers will face their usual division rivals, Panthers, Falcons, and Saints, along with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the San Francisco 49ers.