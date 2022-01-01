New York Jets veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley has battled quarterback Tom Brady four times, but he was on the losing end of all those meetings. He was 0-2 against Brady, then playing for the New England Patriots, during his stint with the Baltimore Ravens and also 0-2 against him as a Jet. He is set to face Brady for the fifth time when the Jets take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. In his career, the 44-year-old Brady has a 30-8 record against the Jets, including the postseason, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. In that span, Brady threw for 9,160 yards and 61 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

Mosley knows the key to beating Brady is to come prepared for battle, per Randy Lange of NYJets.com. "We can't go out there and try do any more or any less than we've been doing," Mosley said, adding that things will start to mess up when try to do more than what’s asked for. Mosley said the pass rush is key to stopping Brady, but the linebackers should also be in the right coverage because the veteran quarterback is known to get linebackers to bite up.

Mosley knows Brady’s history when it comes to trash talking

But Mosley said what players should avoid doing is trash-talk Brady before or during games. "I don't think so. I've seen the history," said Mosley, adding that “once you talk a little trash to him, he gets more fired up." Earlier, Mosley’s teammate, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, called on his younger teammates not to be starstruck by Brady’s presence.

The Buccaneers are already assured of a postseason berth after winning the NFC South title with an 11-4 mark but they would try to improve their playoff seeding with wins over the Jets and the Carolina Panthers in their last regular-season assignment. For Mosley, facing Brady anew would be a fun experience, especially for guys who haven’t played the seven-time Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl team like the Buccaneers.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

It could also be the last time that Brady would play the Jets as the Buccaneers won’t play them next season, based on the 2022 schedule. Brady has one year remaining in his contract with the Buccaneers.

Bucs heavily favored over Jets

Per CBS Sports, the Buccaneers are heavily favored over the Jets in their Sunday meeting at MetLife Stadium.

According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are 13-point favorite over the Jets and the over-under is set at 45.5. The Buccaneers’ offense is the 2nd in the league with 29.5 points per game, while the Jets are averaging just 18.4 points per outing. So it is but natural for majority of experts to pick the Buccaneers over the Jets. Among those who picked the Buccaneers were Greg Rosenthal of NFL.com and the experts from ESPN.com, SB Nation, and CBSSports.com.