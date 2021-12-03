The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was considered one of the best in the NFL. The two met 17 times, with Brady getting the upperhand at 11-6 during his stint with the New England Patriots. After playing for 18 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, Manning retired in 2015 while the 44-year-old Brady is still playing at a high level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since his retirement, Manning has taken many roles, including broadcaster for ESPN’s Monday Night Football games, and he was also recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As new Madden rating adjuster, Manning said one of his first orders of business is to look into Brady’s ratings, especially his accuracy rating. "I did especially think that Brady’s accuracy rating was just a bit high. That’ll probably be one of the first things that I address," said Manning, who committed to be unbiased with my ratings. As of now, Brady’s short throwing accuracy is rated 99, medium throwing accuracy is 98 and deep throwing accuracy is at 95, per Madden. Recently, Brady tapped the help of Johnson to improve his Madden rating speed but to no avail. But former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and fellow Madden ratings adjuster Chad Johnson expressed concern that Manning would make it personal with some quarterbacks.

"Honestly, we were a little concerned with Peyton taking some liberties with rating other quarterbacks," said Johnson.

Arians speaks about Brown, Edwards’ suspension

The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for three games after they misrepresented their vaccination status by presenting fake inoculation cards.

On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Antonio Brown commented for the first time, saying "It pisses me off." But Arians stopped short of discussing the future of Brown and Edwards with the team as they are both sidelined with injuries. Brown is expected to be out for two more weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury, while Edwards is dealing with a knee injury.

Arians also defended his earlier declaration that there’s no reason to believe that Brown falsified his vaccination status, saying the team did everything. "Maybe,” Arians replied when asked there are similar issues such as the Brown situation in the league.

Bucs make roster moves

Ahead of their clash with the Atlanta Falcons, the Buccaneers have made several roster moves. The Buccaneers on Friday activated cornerback Carlton Davis from injured reserve and he could see action for the first time since suffering a calf injury in Week Four. Tampa Bay also signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman from their practice squad to the active roster, making him available to play against the Falcons in their division clash on Sunday.