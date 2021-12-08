In their 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wore special cleats as part of the league’s “My Cause My Cleats” Initiative. According to Buccaneers.com, “My Cause My Cleats” is organized by the NFL to provide teams with the opportunity to promote charitable causes that are important to them through creative cleat designs. For the 44-year-old Brady, he picked the Player's Coalition, the TB12 Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation as his “My Cause My Cleats” charitable institutions. The design of Brady’s cleats features blue with white details and feature two Navy SEAL fighter pilots holding American flags and they are emblazoned with “Players Coalition,” “Navy SEAL Foundation,” and “TB12 Foundation” while Brady’s last name is written at the top.

Brady’s shoes are now being auctioned off and as of Wednesday afternoon, 34 bids have already been made and the value is now $11,100. The worth is expected to increase as the auction is set to close on January 3. Per American Military News, the Navy SEAL Foundation thanked Brady for supporting the group via a tweet, saying “Thank you @tombrady for your support of the Navy SEAL Foundation with #MyCauseMyCleats. A pledge for the greater good @nfl My Cause My Cleats.

Thank you @tombrady for your support of the Navy SEAL Foundation with #MyCauseMyCleats 🇺🇸



A pledge for the greater good @nfl My Cause My Cleats.



📸: @MACHE275 pic.twitter.com/xR4eigSMMc — Navy SEAL Foundation (@NavySEALfnd) December 5, 2021

Brady, while wearing those cleats, for 368 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception as he improved his career record against the Falcons to 10-0, including postseason.

With his performance, Brady maintains his lead in passing passing yards (3,771) and touchdown passes (34), boosting his case to win his fourth MVP trophy.

Brady, Gisele greet son Benjamin on his 12th birthday

Per Vanessa Etienne of Yahoo, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, celebrated the 12th birthday of their son Benjamin with sweet messages on their respective Instagram accounts.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Brady shared a photo of Benjamin on his Instagram account and accompanied it with the caption “Happy Birthday Benny! You are AMAZING in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!” Gisele, for her part, shared a photo of herself hugging and kissing Benjamin on the forehead with the caption “Happy birthday my sweet Benny!

You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!” Brady and Gisele’s youngest child, Vivian, also celebrated her birthday recently.

Sherman, Watson return to practice

Ahead of their clash with the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Richard Sherman and wide receiver Justin Watson returned to practice for the Buccaneers on Wednesday. According to Scottt Smith of Buccaneers.com, their return to practice is the start of the process that could bring either one or both back to the 53-man active roster. Sherman suffered a calf injury during pregame warm-ups ahead of their clash with the Washington Football Team in Week 10.

Watson started the season reserve/physically unable to perform list after he underwent knee surgery in July. The two can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster limit for 21 days, during which they can be activated to the active line-up at any time.