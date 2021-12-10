Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already broken three records this season and is expected to surpass one more when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The 44-year-old Brady recently set a new all-time passing yardage record previously owned by Drew Brees. Brady also set the new mark for most 4-touchdown games and 3-touchdown games previously held by Brees. Brady is also set to eclipse the all-time completions record by Brees when they face the Bills on Sunday.

But Brady also has a chance to break another record that Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning previously claimed as “unbreakable.”

And Brady can do that with the help of tight end Rob Gronkowski, per John Breech of CBS Sports.

During a press conference announcing his retirement in 2016, Manning declared that his touchdown record for a quarterback-receiver duo with Marvin Harrison would be unbreakable.

Brady, Gronkowski within striking distance

During their time with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning and Harrison connected for 114 touchdowns – 112 in the regular season and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Brady and Gronkowski, for their part, have connected for a total of 104 touchdowns – 90 in the regular season and 14 in the postseason. While surpassing the regular-season record of the Manning-Harrison due would be a longshot, Brady and Gronkowski have a chance to break their overall total until the postseason.

Per Pro Football Reference, Gronkowski had four touchdown catches in the Buccaneers’ first two games before he suffered a rib injury in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

He was sidelined for six games before returning in Week 11 against the New York Giants. In their last three games, he failed to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, but he caught two touchdown passes in their 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Gronkowski can make up lost ground in the Buccaneers’ last five regular-season games and in the postseason, which they are almost sure to reach as they currently lead the NFC South by four games over the Falcons and Saints.

If they cannot accomplish it this season, Brady and Gronkowski can do it next season. Brady is under contract for one more year with the Buccaneers, while Gronkowski has repeatedly said he will play as long as his long-time quarterback does.

Jamel Dean returns to practice

Ahead of their clash with the Bills, the Buccaneers received good news on Thursday when cornerback Jamel Dean participated fully during practice despite being in concussion protocol, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

However, Dean needs to clear the league’s concussion protocol before he can suit up against the Bills.

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who is in concussion protocol, was also a full participant, and so was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder). Limited were defensive lineman Will Gholston (wrist/knee), left guard Ali Marpet (abdomen), and nose tackle Vita Vea (knee). At the same time, those who did not participate were Center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and safety Jordan Whitehead (calf).