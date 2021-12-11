During his recent “Let’s Go” podcast, Tampa Bay Bucaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up to talk show legend Oprah Winfrey about retirement. The 44-year-old Brady said what he misses the most is enjoying the holidays with his family, like Thanksgiving, because his football career always gets in the way. The seven-time Super Bowl champion added that he looks forward to the time that his football career will be over so he can enjoy these holidays with his loved ones. But for now, Brady will continue playing his favorite game. While he earlier said that he wants to play until he’s 45, looks like Brady will play while he’s playing at a high level, based on his interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim.

“It’s a demolition derby every Sunday. I feel 25 when I’m in the locker room with the guys. Which is probably why I still do it,” said Brady, who was recently selected as SI’s Sportsperson of the Year for 2021. As of now, Brady is still playing at a high level for the Buccaneers as he leads the league in touchdown passes with 34 and passing yards with 3,771, strengthening his position to win his fourth Most Valuable Player trophy.

Based on Brady’s performance, sports journalist Michael Smith, co-host of “Brother from Another” told Rich Eisen on the “Rich Eisen Show” that the veteran quarterback has clearly defeated Father Time. “I think first of all, Father Time is holding the ‘L’ like that fight yesterday.

We can't keep telling Father Time is undefeated. No, Father Time has lost and we he doesn't just get to fight you know forever, like he's lost to Tom Brady,” he said, per transcription of the YouTube video of the interview. Even if Brady retires, Smith said it won’t be considered a win for Father Time because the quarterback played as much as he can.

Brady will try to lead the Buccaneers to their fourth straight win when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Brady has a career 32-3 record against the Bills during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Buccaneers activate Sherman

Ahead of their clash with the Bills, the Buccaneers have activated veteran cornerback Richard Sherman after Friday’s practice, said Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Sherman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17 after he sustained a calf injury during warm-ups before their Week 10 clash against the Washington Football Team. In three games with the Buccaneers, Sherman has 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. The Buccaneers needed no corresponding roster move after activating Sherman because they had an open spot on their 53-man regular season roster. The Buccaneers also activated long-snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Jordan Whitehead out vs Bills

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also announced on Friday that safety Jordan Whitehead won’t play against the Bills due to a calf injury. Arians added that four players are questionable, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. Among those questionable were wide receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion), cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion), defensive limenan Will Gholston and center Ryan Jensen (ankle).