Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his family and his playing career during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim after he was selected as SI’s Sportsperson of the Year for 2021. During an interview with Wertheim, the 44-year-old Brady was asked about being a father to three kids. “I think you know like this is the reason why I think you try to be the best you could be for them,” said a teary-eyed Brady.

Brady also said that the best part of his football career is having his eldest son Jack, his child with actress Bridget Moynahan, at training camp with him for two weeks.

“Having him every day to myself and just a great kid,” said Brady, adding “my family's so important and uh without them, you know there isn't the joy of life that I have.” This training, Brady had a chance to be with his son as he worked as the Buccaneers’ ball boy for two weeks. Just recently, Brady said he wants Jack to play quarterback for his alma mater, Michigan, but his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen rejected his plan.

Brady speaks about decision to continue playing

Brady also spoke about his decision to continue playing despite his age, saying competition’s fun and he’s still pretty good at it. Brady said if he stopped playing, it would be hard for him to find something that has the same amount of excitement as football.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said football pushes you in ways that not a lot of other things can. "I could retire last year but I’d watch this year and I'd watch all a lot of guys play and I know that I'm putting myself in a position to win another Super Bowl I don't know if we will I don't know if we can." said Brady, who is leading the betting odds for the Most Valuable Player trophy this season.

The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 9-3 record, four games ahead of rivals Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch their first division title since 2007 with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coupled with a victory by the Falcons over the Carolina Panthers and a Saints’ loss to the New York Jets.

Brady says Gronk is GOAT of tight ends

In their 30-17 win over the Falcons, Brady threw two touchdown passes to tight end Rob Gronkowski, bringing the number of touchdown connections between them in the regular season to 90. They passed the duo of Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates of the Los Angeles Chargers for second in league history behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison. On Thursday, Brady was asked about his connection with Gronkowski, to which he replied “he knows what I'm thinking, I know what he's thinking.” "He's obviously the greatest tight end ever to play the game," Brady said of Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to join him in Tampa Bay last season.