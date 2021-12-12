Quarterback Tom Brady has made it to 10 Super Bowl games, winning seven of them – six with the New England Patriots and one with his current squad, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his three Super Bowl losses, two came against the New York Giants and one against the Philadelphia Eagles. Retired defensive end Osi Umenyiora was with the Giants when they defeated Brady twice in the Super Bowl. But despite having major success against Brady, Umenyiora believes that the 44-year-old Brady is the greatest sports star to ever Live, per Joshua Peck of Daily Star.

Brady was recently selected as the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year for 2021 after leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Umenyiosa says he never seen anything like Brady

Umenyiora said this has been always his position since the quarterback is the hardest position to play in the NFL, because aside from the physical ability, it also needs mental ability. "For him to perform at that level, and win everything that he's won at this age, it defies logic,” said Umenyiora, adding Brady is “definitely the best sportsperson in terms of what he's accomplished in his sport.” “I don't think we've ever, ever seen anything like it,” he added. Umenyiora added that the NFL would never see anything like this when Brady retires.

The defensive end also praised Brady’s longevity, saying he still plays the same way as he was a decade ago. “He still processes information very quickly, gets the ball out of his hands,” he said. As of now, Brady leads the league in touchdown passes with 34 and passing yards with 3,771. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also leads the betting odds for the Most Valuable Player this season.

2 Brady rookie cards sold for $1.7 million

Brady recently set a record for value of a football card when his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card was sold for $2,589,477 during an auction conducted by Lelands. Including the 20 percent buyer’s premium, the value of the card -- dubbed by Lelands as “The Most Important Football Card in the World” – increased to around $3 million.

The card was among the 100 signed by Brady for Texas-based trading card company called Playoff after the 2000 NFL Draft, where he was taken by the New England Patriots as a 199th overall pick. Lelands also made a killing recently after two Brady rookie cards in the last three months with a total value of over $1.7 million, per Sports Collectors Daily. According to the website, the two Brady cards were among those the 100 numbered cards – 59 and 63 – but their quality was much lower. Last September, a card with a Beckett Grading System of 8/9 was sold for $857,695. This month, a second Contenders Rookie Ticket was sold by Leland for $900,579. Another Brady rookie card -- 2000 Fleer Showcase Legacy insert, numbered 13/20 and graded 8 by BGS – was sold by Leland for over $157,000. The card features a photo of Brady with a shaved head.