Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set another record in their 33-27-win overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady surpassed the all-time completion record of 7,142 previously owned by Drew Brees when he found wide receiver Mike Evans for a 20-yard completion for his 7,143rd completion, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. Brady completed 31 of 46 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns as the Buccaneers notched their fourth straight win to improve to 10-3 on the season. It was the fourth all-time record owned by Brees that was broken by Brady this season.

Brady earlier set a new all-time passing yardage record in their Week 4 win over the New England Patriots and broke Brees' record for most 4-touchdown and 3-touchdown games. Brady also threw his 700th career touchdown pass, 617 in the regular season and 83 in the postseason.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Brady's latest feat; he said, "I don't think there will be any records left when he's done." Brady is far from finished as he is also set to break another record by Brees if he plays for two more years at a high level. Brady is currently tied for second all-time when it comes to a number of seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes. Brady currently has nine seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes, tied with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning, while Brees had 10.

Arians tell Brady to stop putting himself in harm's way

Aside from his throwing, Brady also made his mark on the ground as he tallied 16 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 12-yard, ran that gave the Buccaneers a first down. He also had a run that where embraced contact, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "That's enough of that shit," Arians told reporters after the game when asked about Brady's run.

Brady's 16 rushing yards against the Bills was his highest since rushing for 20 yards in their 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, his final year with the Patriots. Brady even outran the Buccaneers' No. 2 rusher Ronald Jones II, who had 8 yards on three carries. Leonard Fournette ran the ball 19 times for 113 yards and a score and had four catches for 19 yards for the Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin had ten catches for 105 yards, Evans finished with six catches for 81 yards, and a score, tight end Rob Gronkowski had five catches for 62 yards, while wideout Brashad Perriman caught the game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass in overtime. Brady, for his part, improved to 33-3 in his career against the Bills.

Buccaneers fail to clinch a division

The Buccaneers have failed to clinch the NFC South as the New Orleans Saints defeated the New York Jets despite the win. The Buccaneers needed a win plus a win by the Atlanta Falcons over the Carolina Panthers and a loss by the Saints. While the Falcons beat the Panthers, the Saints had other things in mind, per Laine.