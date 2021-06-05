For the third time this year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has set a new record for a price of a football card. It can be recalled that earlier this year, Brady’s 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card – with a grade of eight and a grade of 10 on the signature with the New England Patriots was sold to a fan for a record $1.32 million. The value eclipsed the previous record of $861,000 paid for a Patrick Mahomes National Treasures autographed card. Several weeks after, another Brady card – a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket – was brought for $2,252,855 in a Lelands auction.

The said rookie card has an overall grade of 8.5 while the autograph was labeled a 9.

However, another Brady card – a Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket – set a new world record after it was sold for $2,589.477 before adding the buyer’s premium, per Barry Werner of USA Today. The value of the card -- dubbed by Lelands as “The Most Important Football Card in the World” – increased to around $3 million after adding the 20 percent buyer’s premium. Per grading by Beckett Grading Services, the record holder has an overall grade of 9 and a grade of 10 on the autograph, according to a tweet by Lelands.

Tonight is the night! We broke our own record by a quarter million dollars and tonight we find out the new record for the most expensive football card in the world! So far this beauty is at $2,567,372 and there are still 6 hrs until extended bidding.https://t.co/cFDJPcdVwN pic.twitter.com/aFM8lXb2Ky — Lelands Auctions (@Lelandsdotcom) June 4, 2021

Diamond-studded Brady card could break the record

Just recently, TMZ Sports reported that a Patriots fan won a diamond-studded Brady card from a 2020 Flawless NFL Box during an Ultimate Box Breaks raffle among collectors.

The card is very rare and collectible as it is just one of one. It features an image of Brady, the Super Bowl XXXVIII logo, Brady's signature, and inscription, and more than two dozen real diamonds. The fan hasn’t decided on what to do with the card just yet but its initial value has been placed at $250,000. In Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Patriots won their second Super Bowl after a 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers behind a 41-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

The price for Brady’s football cards has skyrocketed since he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 following a 31-9 triumph over Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Leftwich sees more room to grow for Brady

Buccaneer's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich believes there’s more room to grow for Brady in the upcoming season now he has the grasp of the team’s offense, per Garrett Stepien of 24/7 Sports.

In an earlier interview, Brady admitted that struggled learning the Buccaneers’ playbook and he adapted to it just midway through the season. Brady also played last season with a nagging knee issue but still managed to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. “As far as his knee, I think he's doing well — from everything that I know, he's doing well,” said Leftwich. Despite struggling with the offense, Brady completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 16 games.