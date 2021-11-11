Former NFL star rusher LeSean McCoy won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season before he called it a career before the 2021 season started. On Wednesday, McCoy relived his experience playing alongside quarterback Tom Brady as they helped the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. "Playing with that dude right there, man, that’s probably the closest thing that you’re going to get to on earth is Jesus walking around," McCoy said. McCoy said in his 12 seasons in the NFL, he has never seen a player prepare and a better leader like Brady.

“He’s the type of guy who makes everybody feel more comfortable. Everybody feels more confident. He comes into the room, you can see it,” said McCoy, who played against Brady when he suited up for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons as AFC East rivals. Last February, McCoy also praised the 44-year-old Brady for his leadership and for being a great example to his teammates. “We just won a Super Bowl and he’s back training, doing little things," McCoy said, adding that when Brady talks, everyone listens.

Arians provides update on Gronkowski

The Buccaneers will take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is still recovering from multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

He suited up in their Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints but he left the game after a few snaps due to back spasms. During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, head coach Bruce Arians provided an update on Gronkowski’s status and the timetable for his return. “We think that in about two or three weeks, he’ll be back to normal,” said Arians.

In Gronkowski’s absence, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are expected to continue to share the tight end snaps until the veteran returns. The Buccaneers also signed veteran free agent tight end Darren Fells to the practice squad earlier this week as a possible insurance.

Experts favor Bucs to prevail over WFT

The Buccaneers currently own one of the highest scoring offenses in the NFL, averaging 32.5 points each outing while Brady and his offense is racking up an average of 327.5 passing yards.

On Sunday, they will go up against the Washington Football Team, which owns one of the league’s worst passing defense as it allows an average of 286.8 yards per game. The Football Team is averaging just a measly 19.5 points per outing. So it’s natural for experts to unanimously pick the Buccaneers to prevail over the Football Team on Sunday, like Greg Rosenthal of NFL.com and experts from ESPN.com, USA Today and CBSSports.com.