During his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked about his former competitors who are now his teammates, like cornerback Richard Sherman, outside linebacker Jason-Pierre Paul and defensive end Ndamukong Suh. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with him (Sherman). Ndamukong Suh was after me for a long time and now he’s my teammate. I love him on my team,” said Brady in a clip of the podcast that he posted on Twitter. “JPP, another one, he got after me for a long time, now I’m his teammate. It’s really unique. I think there’s a great respect that we all have for one another when we meet and ultimately get to know each other,” added Brady, who is now leading the odds for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy this season.

“We’re all after the same thing. That’s part of the competition. We’re all after that one thing that’s really important. I said to my friend the other day, you know second place is the same as 32nd in the end,” said Brady, adding “if you’re not first, you’re last. That’s a Ricky Bobby line”. Brady was referring to the character played by Will Ferrell in the movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” The 44-year-old Brady posted the video with the caption "Can confirm, @NdamukongSuh is much more fun to be around when you’re wearing the same color jersey."

Bucs won’t add OBJ

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the team won’t pursue veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who recently turned free agent after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

“We’ve already got AB (Antonio Brown), we don’t need OBJ,” Arians said. “Too many letters,” added Arians, referring to Beckham’s initials. The Buccaneers also have a solid wide receiving corps in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Brown, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden. Speedy receiver Scotty Miller also returned to practice and could be activated anytime.

In 88 career games, Beckham caught 504 passes for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns with the New York Giants and the Browns.

Bucs add two targets

Despite not adding Beckham, the Buccaneers signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Daniel Fells to their practice squad. To make room on their 16-man practice squad, the Buccaneers team released wide receiver John Hurst and tight end Deon Yelder.

This was Perriman’s second stint with the Buccaneers. He signed with the Buccaneers in 2019 and had the best season of his NFL career, finishing with 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games as he stepped up after Evans and Godwin both went down with hamstring injuries. In his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Browns, Buccaneers, New York Jets and the Chicago Bears, Perriman has played in 63 games with 22 starts and snared 125 passes for 2,066 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has a career average of 16.5 yards per reception. Fells, for his part, has played in 109 regular-season games with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Browns and the Houston Texans, compiling 127 catches for 1,526 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers made the move ahead of their Week 10 clash with the Washington Football Team. The Buccaneers had their bye week in Week 9 after their loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped them to 6-2.