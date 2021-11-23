During the 1980s and the 1990s, Doug Jones was one of the most respected pitchers in Major League Baseball. He was successful in both the American League and the National League.

For much of his career, Jones was a closer. A pitcher generally designated to finish the game for their team when they have a small lead. Unlike many closers, Jones didn't have the reliably high-speed fastball to blow past hitters. Quite the opposite, in fact. Jones often threw hitters off their rhythm with his slow-speed pitches, particularly his changeup. The Beloit Daily News reports that Jones has passed away.

Doug Jones was 64 years old

Doug Jones has died from complications stemming from COVID-19, according to Yahoo. The news was initially reported by his former teammate Greg Swindell, who was also a pitcher.

Treatments and preventatives for COVID-19 have done a great deal to slow the disease from spreading. However, there have been a relatively small number of breakthrough cases. And though it's much less likely when the proper precautions are taken, the breakthrough cases can still be fatal. Especially with patients who have underlying health conditions.

Jones was a native of Covina, California, near Los Angeles. He played high school baseball with Lebanon Senior High School in Indiana, not far from Indianapolis.

Jones played collegiate baseball with Central Arizona College, located within the state's Pinal County.

He was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round of the 1978 Major League Baseball Draft. Eventually, he played for the Brewers in 1982, a zenith year for the franchise.

Jones played with what are now the Cleveland Guardians from 1986 for the next several years.

He would become the team's most successful closer to date. Though he would eventually be surpassed by Bob Wickman.

After leaving Cleveland, Jones began to somewhat bounce around. Spending time with Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs. Jones was finally able to comfortably settle down with a return to the Brewers in 1996.

He also had a brief second stint with Cleveland. Followed by another relatively brief stay with the Oakland Athletics to finish off his playing career.

Later become a coach

After retiring as a professional baseball player, Doug Jones went into coaching. Including with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in Tucson, Arizona. In 2009, he led the team to a state championship.

Jones also served as a pitching coach with San Diego Christian College in California. As well as with the Boise Hawks, at the time a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The Hawks have since become members of the independent Pioneer League following the Minor League contraction.