In the past two seasons, veteran running back LeSean McCoy won back-to-back Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had the experience of playing alongside Tom Brady, who is considered the greatest of all time (GOAT), and upcoming star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and got a closer look on how the two quarterbacks operate on and off the field. So it was expected that during his interview on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” McCoy will be asked to compare the two quarterbacks, especially on their leadership skills, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

When Brady talks, everybody listens

While Mahomes lead with his abilities, McCoy said when Brady talks, everybody listens. “He demands the respect, and you believe him.” McCoy said. The running back said he believes Brady to the extent that if the quarterback tells him to “go walk on the water, you won’t drown”, he will believe him. “I could see why the Patriots were so successful for so long. You could see it,” added McCoy. McCoy earlier claimed that the 43-year-old Brady can play five more years in the NFL during an interview on the “Pat McAfee Show.” McCoy based his assessment on his observation on Brady’s activities on and off the field. Aside from McCoy, other teammates lauded Brady’s leadership helped fuel the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a masterful 31-9 triumph over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

While McCoy did not play a snap in Super Bowl LV, he played mentor to young running backs Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.

Chris Sale amazed at Brady’s feat

Boston Red Sox ace pitcher Chris Sale described Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories as incredible, but for him it’s not entirely unfathomable because the quarterback is playing at a different level than any other.

“With Tom Brady we’ve seen anything is possible. So, yes it’s shocking. But because it’s Tom Brady, no not really,” said Sale during an interview on “The Greg Hill Show”, per a report by Chris Mason of Masslive.com. Sale is also very impressed at how Brady still performs and plays on a completely different level despite his age, saying his achievements will never be replicated.

Brady won six Super Bowl titles during his 20-year run with the New England Patriots. And despite criticism after he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with Tampa Bay, Brady led the Buccaneers to an improbable Super Bowl win over the heavily favored Chiefs. Following the win, Brady declared that he will return for his second and final season with the Buccaneers, who recently expressed in signing the veteran quarterback to a contract extension.