Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last experienced a three-game losing streak was in 2002 during his time with the New England Patriots. The Buccaneers will try to avoid that predicament when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football (MNF) at Raymond James Stadium. Before their game, the 44-year-old Brady addressed the media on Saturday, where he discussed how the Buccaneers can get back on the winning track, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I think we have to change it and I think winning football is about doing the right thing as often as possible,” Brady said.

The veteran quarterback stressed the need to being on the same page and having a great communication and giving their best possible on every play. “I think there’s a real urgency for us to have it right,” said Brady, who has thrown for 2,870 yards and 27 touchdowns with 7 interceptions so far this season.

Brady considers Giants a big challenge

The seven-time Super Bowl champion added that the Giants gave the Buccaneers a big challenge last season because of their offensive prowess and good offensive line. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us, and we have to get back to playing the way we’re capable of playing,” he added. The Buccaneers dropped to 6-3 following losses to the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Football Team.

The Buccaneers are still first in the NFC South but their record is only good for fifth overall in the NFC. Brady said he has great teammates and great group of coaches and they would work hard to get things right and play at a high level as they try to defend their Super Bowl title. “We know that we can play at a high level.

We just have to go do it,” said Brady, who has a 5-1 record against the Giants in the regular season but 0-2 against them in the playoffs, both losses in the Super Bowl. The Giants currently have a 3-6 record, but have won two of their last three games.

Brown out vs Giants

The Buccaneers have listed 10 players on its injury report following Saturday’s practice, but only wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t play against the Giants as he continues to recover from an injury, per Carmen Vitali.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea is doubtful after missing practice all week after suffering a knee injury against the Football Team while listed as questionable were tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. Brady, wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Steve McLendon all fully participated in Saturday’s practice despite being listed on the injury report. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand/rest) and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) both missed Saturday’s practice but they are expected to suit up against the Giants.