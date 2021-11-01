In his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has 606 touchdown passes in the regular season. This season, the 44-year-old Brady leads the league in touchdown passes with 25, completions with 231 and 2,650 passing yards. In their 36-27 loss to division rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions, including a pick six late in the game that doomed their game-winning drive. Following that performance, Brady clinched two more NFL records – highest number of games with four or more and three or more touchdown passes, per Stat Muse.

But the said website pointed out something that would wow all Brady fans. In a tweet, Stat Muse said Brady is better in his 40s than in his 20s following their loss to the Saints. Based on Stat Muse’s tweet, in 96 games in his 20s, Brady had 147 touchdown passes with 78 interceptions and 61.9 percent passer rating. In just 72 games in his 40s, Brady threw more touchdown passes compared to his younger self. He now has 148 touchdown passes in his 40s with just 43 interceptions and 64.9 percent passer rating.

Tom Brady is better in his 40s than his 20s 🤯



20s (96 games):

— 147 TD

— 78 INT

— 61.9%



40s (72 games):

— 148 TD

— 43 INT

— 64.9% pic.twitter.com/miGPQkF8B7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 31, 2021

Brady shouldn't have joined Mannings' show

Following their 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7, Brady made an appearance on Peyton and Eli Manning’s alternative "Monday Night Football" broadcast where they tackled various issues, including the 600-touchdown football returned by a fan.

The following week, Brady and the Buccaneers suffered a bitter loss to the Saints, which Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News attributed to the “Manning curse.” Iyer reported that every active player who appeared on the Mannings’ show all lost the following week or even suffered injuries. In Week 1, the show featured Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The following week, Wilson and the Seahawks lost to the Tennessee Titans. Three weeks later, Wilson injured the middle finger of his throwing hand. Kelce and the Chiefs, for their part, lost to the Ravens in Week 2. Brady’s teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, appeared on the show in Week 2, and the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Gronkowski also missed four games with a rib injury and played briefly in their loss to the Saints but he was pulled out. After beating the Buccaneers in Week 3, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Brady loves his family’s Halloween costume

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted some photos of her and their children wearing pirate costumes for Halloween before they go on trick or treating in the neighborhood they live. Brady, for his part, commented “My favorite Pirates in the universe!!!!!!”, to which Gisele replied “@tombrady te amo!” or I love you.