From October 19 to 21, the NBA announced their 75th Anniversary Team, which consisted of the top-75 players in league history (76 players were named due to a tie).

The NBA also came out with a 50th Anniversary Team 25 years earlier. All 50 players on that team also were named to the 75th Anniversary Team.

Of course, as with any list, some weren’t included, which caused debate. Here are 15 of the biggest snubs from the 75th Anniversary Team.

(Apologies to Paul George, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace, Grant Hill, Artis Gilmore, Walt Bellamy, and others who can also be considered snubs.)

Old-timers

Adrian Dantley (Buffalo Braves 1976-77, Pacers 1977, Lakers 1977-79, Jazz 1979-86, Pistons 1986-89, Mavericks 1989-90, Bucks 1990-91)

Accolades: 1976-77 Rookie of the Year, 6X All-Star, 2X All-NBA, 2X scoring champ

Only three players have more seasons than Dantley’s four of averaging at least 30 points according to Stat Muse: Michael Jordan (8), Wilt Chamberlain (7), and Oscar Robertson (6).

Alex English (Bucks 1976-78, Pacers 1978-80, Nuggets 1980-90, Mavericks 1990-91)

Accolades: 8X All-Star, 3X All-NBA, 1X scoring champ

For eight straight seasons from 1981-82 until 1988-89, English averaged at least 25 points per contest. He was an efficient scorer as well, shooting 51.2% from the field over that time.

Bernard King (Nets 1977-79, 92-93, Jazz 1979-80, Warriors 1980-82, Knicks 1983-85, 86-87, Bullets 1987-91)

Accolades: 1X Comeback Player of the Year, 4X All-Star, 4X All-NBA, 1X scoring champ

While a torn ACL may have sabotaged some of King’s career in his prime (torn ACL was much harder to overcome in the 80s), very few had the scoring ability he did with the Knicks. In the opening round of the 1984 playoffs against the Pistons, King averaged an absurd 42.6 points in the five-game series.

Bob Lanier (Pistons 1970-80, Bucks 1980-84)

Accolades: 1X All-Star MVP, 8X All-Star

The first overall pick in 1970, Lanier had a seven-season run from 1971-72 until 1977-78, where he averaged 23.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He averaged more than 20 and 10 in his 959 regular-season games (20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds).

Active players

Dwight Howard (Magic 2004-12, Lakers 2012-13, 19-20, current, Rockets 2013-16, Hawks 2016-17, Hornets 2017-18, Wizards 2018-19, 76ers 2020-21)

Accolades: 1X NBA champ, 3X Defensive Player of the Year, 8X All-Star, 8X All-NBA, 5X All-Defensive, 5X rebounding leader, 2X blocks leader, 1X FG% leader

Still active, Howard nearly ranks top-ten all-time in rebounds (14,277 - 11th) and blocks (2,192 - 13th).

He led the league in rebounds five times in six seasons from 2007-08 until 2012-13.

Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers 2011-17, Celtics 2017-19, Nets 2019-current)

Accolades: 1X NBA champ, 2011-12 Rookie of the Year, 1X All-Star MVP, 7X All-Star, 3X All-NBA

While most of the news surrounding Irving now is regarding his not getting the COVID vaccine and thus not playing for the Nets, many think of him as arguably the best ball-handler ever. The career 22.8 points per game scorer have had the best two scoring averages for the past two seasons (27.4 in 2019-20, 26.9 in 2020-21).

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets 2015-current)

Accolades: 1X MVP, 3X All-Star, 3X All-NBA

Jokic is now in just his seventh season, but the reigning MVP is the best passing big man in league history.

He already has recorded 57 triple-doubles and has displayed a deft touch from outside the arc as well as the charity stripe.

Klay Thompson (2011-current)

Accolades: 3X NBA champ, 5X All-Star, 2X All-NBA, 1X All-Defensive

Thompson hasn’t played since 2019, but the three-time champion has been one of the league’s top sharpshooters throughout his playing time. He has connected in more than 40% of his three-point tries on a high volume (seven attempts per game).

Played after 50 Greatest Players list came out

Vince Carter (Raptors 1998-2004, Nets 2004-09, Magic 2009-10, Suns 2010-11, Mavericks 2011-14, Grizzlies 2014-17, Kings 2017-18, Hawks 2019-20)

Accolades: 1998-99 Rookie of the Year, 8X All-Star, 2X All-NBA

Have we ever seen a better dunker than Carter?

He was far from a one-trick pony, though, as his 2,290 made threes are the sixth-most all-time, and his 25,728 points place him 19th on the all-time list.

Pau Gasol (Grizzlies 2001-08, Lakers 2008-14, Bulls 2014-16, Spurs 2017-19, Bucks 2019)

Accolades: 2X NBA champ, 2001-02 Rookie of the Year, 6X All-Star, 4X All-NBA

Gasol helped the Lakers get back to the mountaintop post-Shaq as they made the finals each of his first three seasons with the team (won championships the second and third). He’s 39th all-time in points (20.894), 28th in rebounds (11,305), and 21st in blocks (1,941).

Manu Ginobili (Spurs 2002-18)

Accolades: 4X NBA champ, 1X Sixth Man of the Year, 2X All-Star, 2X All-NBA

His stats don’t pop off the page, but anyone who watched the Spurs is aware of how integral a piece Ginobili was for four championship teams.

He spent the entirety of his 16-year career with San Antonio.

Tracy McGrady (Raptors 1997-2000, Magic 2000-04, Rockets 2004-10, Knicks 2010, Pistons 2010-11, Hawks 2011-12, Spurs 2013)

Accolades: 1X Most Improved Player, 7X All-Star, 7X All-NBA, 2X scoring champ

There was a time when it wasn’t exactly a little debate as to if McGrady belonged in the same sentence as Kobe Bryant. Just YouTube his game on December 9, 2004, against the Spurs to be truly astonished by the scoring ability that he possessed.

Alonzo Mourning (Hornets 1992-95, Heat 1995-2002, 05-08, Nets 2003-05)

Accolades: 1X NBA champ, 2X Defensive Player of the Year, 7X All-Star, 2X All-NBA, 2X All-Defensive, 2X blocks leader

The back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year in 1998-99 and 1999-00, Mourning rejected at least two shots in a contest in 13 of his 15 seasons.

He came back to play five more seasons after needing a kidney transplant which included winning a championship with Miami in 2006.

Dikembe Mutombo (Nuggets 1991-96, Hawks 1996-2001, 76ers 2001-02, Nets 2002-03, Knicks 2003-04, Rockets 2004-09)

Accolades: 4X Defensive Player of the Year, 8X All-Star, 3X All-NBA, 6X All-Defensive, 3X blocks leader, 2X rebounds leader

Known by casual fans for his commercials and finger wags, Mutombo blocked 3,289 shots in his career, placing him behind only Hakeem Olajuwon for the most all-time. He and Ben Wallace are the only two players named Defensive Player of the Year four times.

Tony Parker (Spurs 2001-18, Hornets 2018-19)

Accolades: 4X NBA champ, 1X Finals MVP, 6X All-Star, 4X All-NBA

Parker always put a boatload of pressure on the defense with his speed that perhaps nobody matched. The four-time NBA champion finished ninth or better in MVP voting four times.