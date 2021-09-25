Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon knows a thing or two about playing football professionally for a long time. He played for 23 years with the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League.

He also played for the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL).

After he went undrafted in 1978, he brought his talent to Canada, where he played for six seasons before he was signed by the Oilers, where he played from 1984 to 1993. He then played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1994 to 1996, Seattle Seahawks from 1997 to 1998, and the Kansas City Chiefs from 1999 to 2000 before calling it a career at age 44.

In 208 career games, with 203 starts, in his 17-year NFL career, Moon completed 3,988 passes for 49,325 yards with 291 touchdowns and 233 interceptions and had 1,736 rushing yards for 22 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference

Moon talks about Brady’s longevity

With his long NFL career, it would be normal for Moon to be asked about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is still playing at a high level at age 44. “I think it’s up to the individual to keep himself in great condition, which Tom does,”

Moon said, adding, “I should eat more avocado ice cream when I was playing. Maybe I’d still be playing right now.” For Moon, the key to Brady’s longevity is how he takes care of his body. “His body is like his temple.

He trains well in the off-season, and then he went to a super talented football team,” he said, per transcription of his interview by Outkick on YouTube.

Moon mentioned Brady’s talented targets such as tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown. “You look at Gronk. He’s been an All-Pro for many years.

Maybe the top 5 tight ends in history. Antonio Brown, one of the best receivers in the league.

Mike Evans, one of the best receivers and Pro Bowl guys,” Moon said, adding the Buccaneers also invested in their offensive line to provide ample protection for Brady. With the possibility of Brady playing until he’s 50 years old, Moon said that’s possible.

“As long as he keeps himself in good shape, which he does, and his mind is as good as anybody in the game, he can play as long as he wants,” he said of Brady.

With Brown out, Bucs make roster moves ahead of Rams game

Luke Easterling of USA Today reported that Brown wouldn’t play when the Buccaneers took on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Brown was earlier placed on NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and did not join the team’s trip to Los Angeles, where Brady will play for the first time in his career.

With Brown out, the Buccaneers made some roster moves ahead of their clash with the Rams, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith reported that the Buccaneers promoted cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder, from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making them eligible to play on Sunday against the Rams.