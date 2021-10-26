During his time with the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some legendary battles against fellow signal-callers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Brady and Peyton met 17 times, with Brady getting the upperhand with an 11-6 mark. Eli had some success with Brady as he defeated him twice in the Super Bowl, depriving the Patriots of more Lombardi trophies. Despite their rivalry on the field, Brady and the Mannings have become close friends. In fact, Brady was one of Peyton’s special guests during his recent enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Their close bond also helped when the Mannings invited Brady to their “Monday Night Football” show called “ManningCast” where they watched the featured MNF game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks. During the broadcast, Peyton and Eli congratulated Brady for becoming the first NFL quarterback to break the 600-touchdown plateau in the Buccaneers’ 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. “600. Congratulations,” said Peyton, who was third on the all-time passing touchdown list with 539. “Congratulations. 600 touchdowns, the first ever. That was fun to watch yesterday. Somehow, you keep getting better, the older you get. How was that possible?” added Eli, who is ninth on the all-time list with 366 career touchdown passes with the New York Giants.

“I play with pretty good players,” said Brady, per transcription of the show’s YouTube video. Brady also mentioned wide receiver Mike Evans, who gave the historic 600-touchdown ball away to a fan in the stands.

Brady gives fan a bitcoin

After Evans realized his mistake, a Buccaneers staff talked to the fan, identified as Byron Kennedy, and successfully convinced him to give the ball back despite losing the opportunity to cash in on it.

"Byron lost all his leverage when he gave up the ball. He should've held it," Brady joked during the broadcast with the Mannings. The 44-year-old Brady also revealed that he gave Kennedy a bitcoin worth roughly $63,000.“I'm also giving him a Bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he's making out pretty well,” said Brady.

In addition to the bitcoin, the Buccaneers also promised two signed jerseys and a signed helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey as well as the wide receiver's game cleats to Kennedy. The fan will also get a $1,000 credit to the Buccaneers store and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 season.

Brady wanted to score 50 vs Bears

Brady threw four touchdown passes in their win over the Bears, improving their record to an NFC South-best 6-1 mark. After the game, Brady lauded the defensive unit for limiting the Bears to just 3 points and his offensive line for not allowing a sack despite Chicago’s pass-rushing ability. He also lauded his wide receivers and running backs for their outstanding play.

However, the Buccaneers scored just 3 points in the second half after leading 35-3 at the half. It made Brady wonder why the offense stalled in the second half, adding that they could have scored 50 points against the Bears. “We should have had 50 points. So in my mind, I'm driving home, thinking 'How did we not score 50? Fifty effing points was right there to have and we didn't score 50?'" Brady said.