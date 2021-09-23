Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than 12 years and they have two children -- Benjamin and Vivian. Despite being together for so long, they regularly post pictures of their family and exchange sweet messages on their respective social media accounts. The 44-year-old Brady recently called Gisele the GOAT of modeling when she posted throwback photos of her modeling days from 2000.

On Thursday, Gisele posted a photo of her while meditating in the water and with the sunset in the background.

The supermodel then talked about the importance of meditation in the caption, saying “Meditation has been an incredible gift in my life. Just 10 minutes of practice a day can change your day--and creating a regular meditation practice can change your life. It has transformed mine! If meditation is challenging for you, perhaps you can start off with a guided meditation, or with some nature sounds, or mantras. Whatever works best for you. I have just launched my new free meditation on @insighttimer called “Releasing stress.” Hope you enjoy it. Sending love your way.” Brady noticed his wife's photo and commented “I can’t wait to listen,” with three hearts and three heart eyes emojis. Gisele then responded with “te amo!," which means “I love you” in Portuguese.

Brady’s trainer talks about Belichick

In two weeks Brady will return to Foxborough to take on his former team, the New England Patriots, in Week 4. Tom Brady's trainer discussed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the upcoming game. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Alex Guerrero said during an interview by the Boston Herald that Belichick never evolved in how he treated Brady, which led to the Brady's decision to leave the Patriots after a 20-year stint with the team and sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason.

Guerrero said Belichick continued to treat Brady as a 20-year-old kid that he drafted, even though the quarterback was in his late 30s and early 40s. “He's older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently,” Guerrero said. When asked about Brady’s plan to play until he’s 50, Belichick said “if anybody can do it, it's him.” In response, Brady said he always appreciated the encouraging words of his former head coach.

Bucs’ key player might miss Rams game

The Buccaneers might play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 3 without a key member of their defense. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was told by doctors to rest his injured shoulder, per Luke Easterling of USA Today, who was citing information from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, Pierre-Paul sought a second opinion on his injury and he was also told to rest. With Pierre-Paul out, rookie first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could take his place in the starting lineup against the Rams.