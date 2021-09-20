Several days ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a chance of heart and expressed willingness to play until he’s 50 years old. The 44-year-old Brady made the pronouncement during his “Tommy and Gronky” show with tight end Rob Gronkowski. The pronouncement was quite a surprise since Brady has been saying that his goal is to play until he’s 45 years old. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract extension in the offseason to make him achieve his goal, but the team also said that Brady can play until he’s 50 if he wants because he’s earned it after leading the squad to its first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Many people have been saying that Brady has all the tools to play at a high level until he’s 50 years old. Based on his performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, Brady showed that he can keep up with the NFL young guns. In their 48-25 win over the Falcons, Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns with no interception, bringing his two-game total to nine touchdowns.

Belichick speaks about Brady’s latest statement

During a radio interview, Brady’s former coach – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick – was asked on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show about the possibility of his former quarterback playing until he’s 50, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I'm sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it, it's him," replied Belichick, who coached Brady for 20 seasons with the Patriots after taking the quarterback 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The Belichick-Brady partnership won six Super Bowl titles for the Patriots before the quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason. Brady will make his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots. Aside from making his return, Brady has a chance to set some records against his former team.

Brady can claim the all-time passing yards record currently owned by Drew Brees against the Patriots if he won’t throw for 502 yards in their Week 3 clash against the Los Angeles Rams. Brady will also get the chance to become the fourth quarterback to beat all 32 NFL teams, following Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Arians confirms Bucs reaching out to Sherman

One day after their win over the Falcons in Week 2, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Monday that they have reached out to veteran cornerback Richard Sherman for a possible deal, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. Jason's reached out. We got to see," Arians said Monday, referring to Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht. The Buccaneers need help at cornerback with starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve due after suffering from a dislocated elbow in their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers also have starter Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean as cornerbacks and they also use Ross Cockrell and safety Mike Edwards in nickelback situations.