During an interview on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday, former NFL linebacker James Harrison recalled his first meeting with former New England Patriots teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Harrison recalled that when he first got to the Patriots facility, the first person he met was Brady. “He introduced himself as if I didn’t know who the hell he was,” said Harrison, adding that he does that with everybody because the quarterback is a genuinely good person.

Despite this, Harrison maintained his preconceived notion on Brady, saying he believed back then that the quarterback was just being a good guy in front of him.

Harrison said he just sat back for a week or two before finally telling Brady “I wanted to come here and hate you.” But Harrison said his impression of Brady changed, saying it’s hard to hate a good guy like Brady. The former linebacker said Brady is nice to his every teammate, from the practice squad members to the players on the 53-man roster. “That’s just him. That’s just his personality. He’s just a good dude,” said Harrison, per Tom Westerholm of Boston.com.

Brady and Harrison have a funny exchange

Brady then quote-tweeted the clip of Harrison’s interview and added a comment: "I mean…why would anyone ever not be nice to @jharrison9292," with a crying laughing emoji at the end. Harrison responded with his own quote-tweet, saying “if you only knew the names I called you before I met you, you wouldn’t have been!”

I mean…why would anyone ever not be nice to @jharrison9292?! 🤣 https://t.co/VUHPjqFEOx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 18, 2021

@TomBrady If you only knew the names I called you before I met you, you wouldn’t have been! 👀😂😂 https://t.co/LekoR9gB5w — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) August 18, 2021

Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on December 26, 2017, following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for just five games and was a healthy scratch for most of the season.

In his debut game for the Patriots, Harrison recorded five tackles (3 solo) and two sacks. Harrison played in three postseason games for the Patriots, tallying eight tackles (7 solo) and 3 quarterback hits but New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. After the season, Harrison announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 seasons and two Super Bowl rings with the Steelers.

Brady, for his part, signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason after 20 years with the Patriots. Brady then led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 following a 31-9 triumph over then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Now, Brady is seeking to help the Buccaneers before the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the 2003-04 Patriots.

Bucs make roster moves

The Buccaneers made a pair of the corresponding roster moves on Wednesday, signing offensive tackle Brandon Walton to boost their injury-depleted unit, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Tampa Bay then waived safety Raven Greene with an injury designation. Currently, Tampa Bay’s roster is at the league-mandated 85 players before they take on the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason game on Saturday.