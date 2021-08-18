Including the upcoming season, quarterback Tom Brady has two years remaining in his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the offseason, the 44-year-old Brady signed a four-year contract extension that was basically a one-year deal, enabling the Buccaneers to keep him until next season. Most importantly, it will help Brady fulfill his dream of playing until he’s 45 years old, earning a place in the history books as the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL. Heading into his 22nd NFL season, Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles, gaining six with the New England Patriots before leading the Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the then-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady not tired of winning

But Brady is not tired of winning Super Bowl titles yet as he has set his goal with the Buccaneers in the next two seasons. In his Instagram story, Brady expressed his intention of going for two more Super Bowl titles as he posted a photo of himself raising two fingers with the caption “me telling coach how many more Super Bowls I’d like to win”, as shared by Facebook group Tom Brady Fanatics.

With all of their 22 starters from last season’s Super Bowl-winning squad returning for another tour of duty, the Buccaneers will try to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the 2003-04 Patriots.

Ex-teammate lauds Brady

Veteran quarterback Drew Stanton, who played in the NFL for 14 years, was signed by the Buccaneers last season to be their emergency COVID-19 backup signal-caller.

Stanton was signed by head coach Bruce Arians as he was familiar with the quarterback during their days with the Arizona Cardinals. Stanton recently announced his retirement and is now working on the Cardinals broadcast, per JoeBucsFan.com According to the website, Stanton recently spoke about his experience with Brady as teammate.

“To just sit back and watch him operate and do these things, how meticulous he was in his preparation, but he’s always one step ahead,” Stanton said of Brady. Stanton said Brady is so concentrated in his efforts and devotion to be as good as he can possibly be on and off the field.

Gronk speaks about his conditioning

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was lured out of retirement when Brady asked him to join the Buccaneers last season.

Gronkowski was off to a slow start last season but he regained his form just in time and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl with two touchdown receptions. After Tuesday’s camp, Gronkowski spoke about the biggest difference now compared to last season. “That’s one of the biggest things I feel like is just being in shape,” said Gronkowski, adding that he needs to be in shape so he can go full speed every play, per Bailey Adams of BucsNation.com. Last season, Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns and had six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV.