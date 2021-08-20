During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ boat parade to celebrate their Super Bowl LV win, quarterback Tom Brady had too much fun, from throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another boat ridden by his teammates. And when he got off the boat, Brady was wobbly and had to be assisted by a teammate while walking. After that, he joked that he had “just little avocado tequila.” Several weeks ago, the 44-year-old Brady liked the photo posted by Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine on his Instagram accounts showing bottles of Rosa Blanco tequila that the singer endorses.

Then, Brady commented, “Need it for a boat parade.” Weeks later, Brady posted on his Instagram story that he got a little care package from his friend Levine. “Hope to crack this in February,” Brady added, referring probably to another possible Super Bowl win by the Buccaneers. Brady’s Instagram story was shared by Facebook group Tom Brady Fanatics.

The Buccaneers have brought back 22 starters for the upcoming season, bolstering their chances of becoming the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. The Buccaneers also signed pass-catching running back Giovani Bernard to a deal to bolster their backfield and give Brady another target on offense.

Brady, for his part, signed a one-year contract extension with the Buccaneers, giving him a chance to fulfill his dream of playing until he’s 45 years old.

Vrabel cracks joke on reunion photo with Brady

Before their preseason game on Saturday, the Tennessee Titans recently visited Tampa Bay for a joint practice with the Buccaneers.

The joint practice also gave Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to be reunited with his former Patriots teammate Brady, per Yard Barker. During the Buccaneers-Titans practice, Brady’s eldest son Jack was serving as the team’s bellboy as a summer job. During a break, Vrabel, Brady, and Jack were seen talking and the moment was captured in a photo, which the Titans head coach shared on his Twitter account.

The former Patriots linebacker added the caption “Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady.”

Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/ndJSht1xE0 — Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) August 18, 2021

During his promotion for Madden 22, Brady “called” several former Patriots teammates to join him in Tampa Bay. Among those he called was Vrabel, telling him that coaching is overrated.

Gabbert to start vs Titans

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said starters won’t play when they take on the Titans in their second preseason game on Saturday. During his press conference, Arians said Blaine Gabbert, Brady’s backup, will start the game with Ryan Griffin and rookie Kyle Trask as relievers, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Brady played just one series in their 19-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason contest. Brady completed one pass for nine yards before he was sacked on third down by the Bengals in his first preseason play with the Buccaneers since joining them last season on a two-year deal worth $50 million.