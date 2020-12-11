Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s Instagram account is loaded with posts about his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and their kids Benjamin,11, and Vivian, 8. Occasionally, Brady also posts pictures and greetings to his eldest son Jack, his 13-year-old child from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Just recently, Brady posted on his Instagram story a photo of Jack while playing golf with the caption “Missing My Boy”. While Jack is enjoying golf, a source told People that he likes football, per a report by Benjamin VanHoose.

Brady is tight with Jack

The report indicated that Brady and his son even practice the sport together when the quarterback is in New York.

"Tom and Jack are super tight," the source said, adding that the quarterback’s son loves football and Brady is very active in teaching him how to play the sport. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the source said parents have seen Brady playing football with Jack and his classmates in the schoolyard. While Brady told Howard Stern in an April interview that he doesn’t want his sons to follow his NFL career, the veteran quarterback insisted that contact sport teaches a lot about discipline, respect, mutual respect for opponents that non-contact sports don’t bring.

Brady loves warm weather

It was reported earlier that the Buccaneers front office is trying to ensure that Brady will be with the team next season. According to analyst Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers’ desire to have Brady on the team next season is bigger than its objective of making it to the postseason for the first time since 2007.

The Buccaneers organization might get its wish as Brady hinted during his Thursday’s press conference that he might stay in Tampa because of its warm weather.

"It's amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today. It turned into a beautiful day and I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday," Brady said, per a report by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

As a California native, Brady loves the warm weather but he got accustomed to the cold weather in New England during his 20-year stint with the Patriots. “You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore,” said Brady. The veteran quarterback obviously loves the warm weather based on his performance this season. In 12 games, Brady has thrown for 3,300 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

With the rate he’s going, Brady is on pace to reach 4,400 passing yards and 37 touchdowns at the end of the regular season.

Brady sells NYC apartment

It looks like Brady and his family are going to live in Tampa full time as they sold their New York City apartment for just under $40 million this week. However, Brady maintains a property in the New York area because of his regular visits to Jack. Currently, Brady and his family are renting a mansion owned by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, but they are set to move to Indian Creek Island in Miami, per a report by insidenova.com. The $17-million property is known as billionaire’s bunker as many high-profile personalities live there. Earlier, Brady hired a new real estate agent to sell his $33.9 million home in Brookline, which was recently in the news after an intruder was caught inside.