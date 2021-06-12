Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, occasionally shared romantic and sweet photos on their respective social media accounts to express their love for each other. The couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, a union that is blessed with two children – Benjamin and Vivian. The 43-year-old Brady has a child from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan but Jack has a good relationship with Gisele. On Friday, Gisele shared a romantic photo of her and Brady while snuggling on a picturesque beach with the setting sun in the background, per Hanna Hargrave of Hello Magazine.

The supermodel captioned the photo “Te amo, my forever valentine” or I love you, my forever valentine. Brady then responded with "Te Amo Tanto", which means 'I love you so much.” Brady also added a string of heart emojis to further show his love to Gisele.

Gisele is also a known environmentalist

Also known as an environmentalist, Gisele is eyeing to plant thousands of trees in her native country of Brazil. As part of her 40th birthday celebration recently, the supermodel promised to plant 40,000 trees. Just recently, she joined DraftKings as a special advisor to the CEO and Board for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives. As part of her role, Gisele will help raise funds for the company’s objectives to plant 1 million trees by Earth Day 2022.

During the celebration World Environment Day, Brady pledged to help his wife’s actions “toward a sustainable future”. Brady even named his $2 million luxury yacht "Viva a Vida" as a tribute to Gisele Bündchen’s environmental conservation initiative.

David happy with White’s meteoric rise

The Buccaneers already have one of the best linebackers in Lavonte David, but they decided to pair him with Devin White, whom they took as the No.

5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his first two years in the league, White emerged as a promising rookie into one of the best defensive players in the NFL, helping the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl title since 2002, and no one is happier than David.“That’s something that I always look forward to – just the progress of young guys that come to me and ask questions, just watch them build year-by-year,” David said, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

According to David, he’s excited for White’s third year in the league as the Buccaneers try to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Evans raises $50K for charity

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has raised around $50,000 during his annual Celebrity Bowling Classic and his Mike Evans Family Foundation Golf Tournament, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. The money will go to Evans’ charity to help empower youth, encourage education and take a stand against domestic violence. During this bowling event, 15 teammates and coaches showed up, including tight ends O.J. Howard, Cam Brate, and Tanner Hudson. "They always got my back and my teammates have always looked out for me whenever I do my foundation events and are trying to pay it forward," Evans said.