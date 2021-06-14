Growing up in Denver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen said he’s a Tom Brady hater. Jensen made the admission during the Celebrity GamerZ show, saying as another athlete watching Brady rack up Super Bowl wins, he’s one of those who hate the veteran quarterback. “I was right there with everybody else in the world, especially growing up here in Denver. You know, Denver hates New England,” said Jensen, per a report by Joe Bucs Fan. When Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, Jensen admitted he was suspicious of what Brady would be like as a teammate.

But Jensen said his perception quickly changed when he found out that Brady is “down to earth” and a “normal guy”.

According to Joe Bucs Fan, Jensen also talked about Brady not being a fake leader and not a “rah-rah-guy.” The center also appreciated the change of pace in leadership and quality that Brady brought to the team when he arrived in Tampa Bay. Jensen also stressed Brady’s influence in the locker room that created a positive environment that helped the Buccaneers turn from a team that went 7-9 two seasons ago into a Super Bowl champion following their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. “It’s just weird. He’s one of those guys where when he speaks, people listen,” said Jensen, adding that people start raising their level of attention to detail following Brady’s arrival.

Godwin speaks highly about Brady in column

While he’s on vacation, columnist Peter King of NBC Sports has lined up some guest writers for his Football Morning in America column. Among those lined up was Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin, who spoke highly about Brady in his opinion piece published by Pro Football Talk. Godwin spoke about the time when he received a direct Instagram message from Brady after he was signed by the Buccaneers.

According to Godwin, Brady told him that he’s excited to play with him and congratulated him on his engagement. Godwin admitted that when he was drafted by the Buccaneers, he never thought of catching passes from Brady.

Brady is the friendliest guy, says Godwin

When he met Brady during their practice session at Berkeley Prep, Godwin said he discovered that Brady is the friendliest guy, humble and receptive to the thoughts and opinions of his new teammates.

“We helped teach him the playbook, and he was super-receptive,” Godwin said. Before their three-day minicamp, Godwin said he had a chance to have a private practice with Brady several times. “His arm is so live. What I appreciate about him is the ball he throws is so receiver-friendly—the touch, and putting it right where you want it,” he said. Earlier, Brady said it would be different this season as teams would try to stop the Buccaneers’ attempt to win a second straight Super Bowl title.