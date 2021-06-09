The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. With Brady on their side now, the Buccaneers have a strong chance of repeating, especially with all of their 22 starters back for another run at the Lombardi Trophy. The Buccaneers brought back wide receiver Chris Godwin via the franchise tag and re-signed linebacker Lavonte David, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, kicker Ryan Succop and wide receiver Antonio Brown to fresh deals.

The Buccaneers also signed pass-catching rusher Giovani Bernard to a one-year deal following his released from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady cautions teammates against assumption

But the 43-year-old Brady has some important advice to his teammates as they try to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 16 years. "I think the assumption comes from the belief that it'll just be exactly like it was last year," Brady said during his media conference on Wednesday on the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Brady cautioned his teammates against thinking that the system would work out this year like it worked out last season. “The reality is, everything is different,” said Brady, adding that opposing teams will have different approaches now during games compared to last year.

“You're kind of the team everyone's watching now,” said Brady, stressing that there would be different degrees of expectation and external noise as fans would now have a chance to attend games.

Focus on what’s important, says Brady

Brady said the Buccaneers must do now is to focus on what’s really important, and that’s how to improve and get better from week to week and day to day.

"Improve your routine. Improve your communication with your teammates, with your coaches,” said Brady, adding that his teammates should not fall into the assuming that after they did it in February, they can do it again next February. “It's way too competitive,” said Brady, recalling that the Buccaneers won a lot of games last year via very razor-thin margins.

Last season, Brady had a hard time learning the Buccaneers’ offense amid to restrictions due to COVID-19. Now that Brady has enough time to fully adjust, head coach Bruce Arians said it would yield different results in the upcoming season. “All that verbiage isn’t new now, so he can spit it out, he knows what it means, he knows where they’re going to be,” said Arians, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Godwin, for his part, has noticed something different about Brady during their private workouts and in minicamp compared to last year. “I think the biggest difference is that the timing is a little bit better,” said Godwin.