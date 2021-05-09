The memorabilia market for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is booming after he clinched his seventh Super Bowl ring via the team’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Super Bowl win, the Buccaneers’ first since 2002, came months after the 43-year-old Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million after two decades with the New England Patriots. Just recently, a Tom Brady 2000 rookie card with the Patriots was sold for a record $2.25 million, weeks after a similar card was auctioned off for $1.32 million. Now, a rare diamond-studded Brady signed card surfaced online that was initially valued by some experts at $250,000, per TMZ Sports.

Card is just one of one

According to TMZ Sports, the card came from a 2020 Flawless NFL box, purchased by a certain Bryan from Ultimate Box Breaks for $6,000. Bryan then split it 32 ways between collectors for around $160. Each collector was then assigned 1 of the 32 NFL teams. Luckily, the person that pulled the Brady card is a die-hard Patriots and Brady fan. The card is just one of one and it features an image of Brady, the Super Bowl XXXVIII logo, Brady's signature and inscription and more than two dozen real diamonds, per TMZ. In that Super Bowl, the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, behind a 41-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

Brady, for his part, completed 32 of 48 passes for 354 and 3 touchdowns with an interception to win Super Bowl MVP honors. As of now, the guy who got Brady’s card hasn’t decided if he would keep or sell the card that could eventually provide him a huge fortune if placed in the auction block. Just recently, the football from Brady’s first career NFL touchdown pass has hit the auction block and could generate millions of dollars.

Brady pays tribune to Gisele on Mother’s Day

On his Instagram account, Brady lauded his wife, Gisele Bundchen, on Mother’s Day, according to Benjamin VanHoose of People.com. Brady posted a photo of him and Gisele with their three kids on the beach and captioned it “"Happy Mother's Day @gisele. You love us and support us like no other.

Have a special day!"

On his Instagram Story, Brady also shared a photo of Gisele and their two children – Benjamin and Vivian – and captioned it "My numero uno @gisele." Brady and Gisele are known for sharing sweet messages on social media whenever they get a chance. Just recently, Brady expressed his admiration for Gisele’s beauty while she’s talking about her initiative to feed poor families. Also on his Instagram story, Brady also paid tribute to his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, where he has a son named Jack. Months after Brady and Moynahan broke up, the quarterback dated Bundchen. However, Moynahan discovered after their breakup that she’s pregnant with Brady’s child.