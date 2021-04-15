After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002, quarterback Tom Brady has a lot of time in his hands right now with football still months away. Based on his social media account, the 43-year-old Brady and his family had been to Qatar to visit a long-time friend and they got to enjoy Disney World recently. Aside from Brady, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is also busy with her various programs to help the poor and the environment. On Thursday, Gisele posted a selfie of herself with a caption regarding Luz Alliance Fund, which she started in 2020 to help families who were in the most vulnerable situation.

Gisele said the project has raised more than four million reais (Brazilian currency) that have been distributed to 105,000 people in the last three months through 29 different organizations around Brazil. “Unfortunately, the situation remains difficult and, therefore, I have now donated again more R$1 million (or roughly $177,811) to the fund to help the thousands of families who are in need,” Gisele said in her post, adding that every donation is important. “Everyone can find their own way of doing good, because generosity only generates more generosity,” she added. Brady, who is very supportive of his wife’s initiatives, expressed approval, liking Gisele’s post and even admiring the supermodel’s beauty by commenting “Hot Mama !!!!!!!” with three Heart Eyes emojis.

Brady celebrates national high-five day

Having a lot of time in his hands has allowed Brady to focus on his social media accounts lately. On Thursday, the quarterback celebrated National High-Five Day by posting a photo of his funny interaction with a game official during their playoff game against the New Orleans Saints last season, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Before he was left hanging by the game official, Brady put the Buccaneers up for good with a rushing touchdown en route to their 30-20 win over the Saints. After celebrating with his teammates, Brady tried to high-five game official but was left hanging.

The video went viral so Brady made his own version by putting the song “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin'” as background. During his career with the New England Patriots, Brady has been left hanging many times by teammates.

Bernard welcomes opportunity with Buccaneers

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced the signing of running back Giovani Bernard to a one-year deal. The move is seen as a big boost to the Buccaneers’ backfield as Bernard is known to be as a pass-catching rusher during his eight-year stay with the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about his decision to join Tampa Bay, Bernard said the chance to play with Brady was 'too good to pass up.” "The biggest pitch for me was the opportunity to be a part of something that I feel like they're continuing to build, even though they've already won the Super Bowl," said Bernard, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

It was reported that Brady and head coach Bruce Arians personally recruited Bernard to join the squad.