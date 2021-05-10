When quarterback Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million last offseason, many expected him to carry his winning tradition on a squad that has been one of the league's favorite whipping boys. Before Brady's arrival, the Buccaneers finished the season with a 7-9 mark with Jameis Winston under center. But Brady helped inspired the team to make a full turnaround as they went from one of the league's laughingstocks in the past seasons to a Super Bowl champion. Brady helped the team win their first Super Bowl since 2002 with a 31-9 rout of the then-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Many said the Buccaneers' turnaround could be credited to the influence and leadership that Brady brought to the locker room and on the field after a 20-year successful run with the New England Patriots. On Sunday, Buccaneers tight end and Brady's close friend Rob Gronkowski discussed how the quarterback started a culture change in Tampa Bay that fueled its successful Super Bowl.

Gronkowski lauds Brady

"I would say the manner of how he carries himself when he steps on the field," Gronkowski explained during an interview on ESPN Radio's "Greeny" show with Mike Greenberg, per Chris Mason of Masslive.com. According to Gronkowski, Brady's tone to the team and to the meeting and his work ethic on the practice field set the tone for the change in the Buccaneers' mindset.

"He's not just going out to the practice field to practice. He's going out to perfect what we've got on our table that day," said Gronkowski, adding that Brady is going out to practice with a purpose. With the tone that Brady brings, Gronkowski said it just sets the mood for "everyone else to get better at the same time." Gronkowski won three Super Bowl rings as Brady's tight end during their nine-year run together with the Patriots.

When Brady signed a deal with the Buccaneers, he lured Gronkowski out of retirement. Gronkowski's decision to come out of retirement paid dividends as he helped the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl title. Gronkowski recently signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, who brought all of their 22 starters back for the opportunity to win a second straight Lombardi Trophy.

Bucs bring back backup Blaine Gabbert

The Buccaneers have brought back all of their quarterbacks from last season as they re-signed backup Blaine Gabbert to a one-year deal, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Last season, Gabbert played four games in relief, completing 9 of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. With Gabbert's signing, the Buccaneers now have four quarterbacks on their roster, including Brady, Ryan Griffin, and rookie Kyle Trask, who was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.