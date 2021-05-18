Fans will be seeing more of Tom Brady's life off the field soon. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, revealed that the company is working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Collier, however, did not provide additional details, aside from saying it's an unscripted project. "We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady," Collier said, per a report by Peter White of Deadline.

According to White, the project could be produced by Kinetic Content, the producer of such shows as Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight.

The show might also be co-produced by the veteran quarterback's own production company, 199 Productions. If it pushes through, the 43-year-old Brady will follow the footsteps of his Bucccaneers' teammate and close friend, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who starred in the "Game On!" show on CBS.

Brady expected to play until he's 45

Aside from his weekly NFL outings, fans turn to social media to have a peek into the life of Brady, who regularly posts on his Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram accounts regarding his family and married life. Just recently, Brady talked about his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, helping families that are poor and are in a vulnerable situation. Brady has two more years remaining in his deal with the Buccaneers, whom he led to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is expected to play until he's 45 years old after he signed a one-year contract extension with the team. However, Buccaneer's general manager Jason Licht opened the possibility that Brady could play until he's 50 years old during a recent interview. While the Buccaneers drafted quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the team would have Brady as its quarterback until he decides to hang up his cleats for good.

Buccaneers add more players

The Buccaneers will have all of their 22 starters when they embark on their title-retention bid in the upcoming season, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. The Buccaneers re-signed all of their key free agents, including linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David, wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and kicker Ryan Succop.

The Buccaneers also added free-agent pass-catching rusher, Giovani Bernard, on a one-year deal. Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the team also signed four veteran players on tryout contracts over the weekend, including former Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton, tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope, and safety Curtis Riley. A five-year NFL veteran, Hamilton suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and the Chiefs while Adams spent his time on the Detroit Lions practice squad last season.