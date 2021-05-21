John Powless was a successful figure in multiple sports. Both as a player himself and as a coach. Powless' athletic career would, in fact, span across several decades.

During the early part of his playing career, Powless reached many heights. But it was perhaps after he became considered a 'senior' that he really reached the peak of his time as an athlete.

Has passed away at the age of 88

John Powless has died, as reported by WKOW. Powless was a native of Flora in central Illinois. There, he participated in multiple sports in high school, excelling in Tennis and basketball.

Powless initially received a basketball scholarship to play for the University of Michigan, notes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He also had planned to play on the tennis team. However, he quickly transferred to Murray State University.

The move would seem to pay off. As a team, Powless and Murray State were a dominant force in the Ohio Valley Conference. Later on, Powless did return to Michigan, earning a master's degree.

After concluding his early tennis-playing career, Powless became a high school basketball coach in Paduch in western Kentucky. Shortly after, he joined the staff at Florida State University as an assistant basketball coach.

Later, Powless became the freshman coach at the University of Cincinnati.

During his time there, the basketball program would do very well. Arguably having one of, if not the greatest, stretches in college basketball history. From Cincinnati, Powless joined the staff of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Was a head coach in two sports

Around the same time Powless became an assistant basketball coach with Wisconsin, he also took on another role.

That of being ahead tennis coach. A few years later, he was promoted to being a head basketball coach.

The Badger men's basketball team under Powless never quite reached the glory of its past or future. But it did have some highlights. Among the team members, he coached was future NBA player and head coach Kim Hughes. After his coaching career with the school, he opened the John Powless Tennis Center nearby.

Along with serving as a television analyst for both tennis and basketball.

Powless was one of the most successful senior tennis players in history

John Powless would embark on another chapter of his tennis career. He would participate in events classified for seniors to high levels of triumph. He was becoming ranked #1 in the world in several categories and a star at some of the biggest tournaments. In 1999, he was classified as the U.S. Senior Tennis Player of the Millennium.

For his achievements in tennis and basketball, Powless has been elected to various halls of fame. He was selected as one of the charter members of the Murray State University Hall of Fame. Others include the USTA/Midwest Tennis Hall of Fame.

Along with the UW Athletic Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.