Analyst Max Kellerman is known as a fierce critic of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, spewing criticism after criticism on TB12 during his television show “First Take” on ESPN which he co-hosts with Stephen A. Smith. Kellerman was famous for his “cliff theory” which he made several years ago where he declared that Brady’s performance was on the decline. Since Kellerman made that declaration, Brady proved him wrong by leading the New England Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl trophy via a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Kellerman admitted that he was wrong with his cliff theory and declared that Brady is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

On Sunday’s “First Take”, Kellerman weighed in on the statement made by Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht last week, who said that the 43-year-old Brady can play until he’s 50 years old, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Kellerman agreed with Licht, saying Brady could be playing quarterback in the NFL at that age. “Seven years in the future is too long to predict. But if it is, yes, there’s a chance Tom Brady will still be playing quarterback in the NFL,” said Kellerman, per transcription of the show’s episode on YouTube.

Kellerman says there’s no comparison anymore

“First of all, he’s a medical marvel, right? The fact the avocado ice cream or whatever he’s eating is apparently doing wonders,” added Kellerman, stressing that Brady is entering his age 44 season and “he’s playing like this.” Kellerman added that Brady’s playing off the charts at his age for football players, there’s no comparison anymore.

“I can’t look at Warren Moon and say he was 41,” said Kellerman, adding that he has to look to other sports for comparison. Brady recently signed a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year deal, giving him a chance to play until he’s 45 years old. The Buccaneers recently drafted quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft as a possible successor to Brady, but Licht said TB12 can play as long as he wants.

Buccaneers sign former Chiefs cornerback

The Buccaneers continued to beef up their stock for their Super Bowl title defense in the coming season as they added two more players recently, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. The Buccaneers signed free agent cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal. Last season, Hamilton played for the Kansas City Chiefs, whom the Buccaneers defeated, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV.

Hamilton is expected to compete for the fifth cornerback spot against Herb Miller and rookie Chris Wilcox. Easterling also reported that the Buccaneers are slated to add tight end, Jerell Adams, via a one-year deal. Adams last played for the Houston Texans in 2019.