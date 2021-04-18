If you’re a follower of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s social media accounts, you will notice the consistent comments of long-time sports journalist and broadcaster Erin Andrews. Wonder no more because Andrews herself admitted during an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show that she’s a huge fan of Tom Brady, per David Wysong of Sportscasting. “I admired Tom way before this year,” Andrews said during the interview, adding that they have known each other for a long time. Andrews said her dream world during her NBA stint was to cover Michael Jordan, citing the basketball legend as reason that she fell in love with sports.

However, Andrews wasn’t fortunate enough to cover Jordan. “Tom right now is my Michael Jordan,” said Andrews, adding that this is her opportunity to be a part of this and cover it. Andrews lauded Brady for his kindness, saying the 43-year-old quarterback is wonderful to her and her crew.

Andrews lauds Brady’s competitiveness

Brady is known for his competitiveness as this drives him to succeed in his 21 seasons in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowl titles. But Andrews said Brady is not just competitive on the football field but also off it. Andrews personally witnessed Brady’s competitive spirit when she and her husband, former NHL player Jarrett Stoll, joined the quarterback and his family in Montana during the summer.

Andrews said Brady was raring to beat her husband on the golf course and even showed his competitive side during a kickball tournament. Brady’s competitiveness has helped him succeed in the NFL. In addition to winning seven Super Bowl rings, Brady is also a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time NFL MVP, and a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Jordan, for his part, won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

Andrews picks favorite NFL game

In a story by Andrew Holleran of The Spun, Andrews was asked by former NBA player and current analyst Jalen Rose about her favorite NFL game that she attended. Andrews picked the recent NFC Championship game between the Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers where Brady and Aaron Rodgers went toe-to-toe.

“I don’t know how it gets any better than that,” said Andrews, adding that two future Hall of Famers going head-to-head for a spot in the Super Bowl. In that game, Brady threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions as the Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers then went on to win their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 triumph over the Chiefs, behind three touchdown passes from Brady and a stout defensive effort. Brady recently signed a four-year contract extension that is basically a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, giving him a chance to fulfill his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old.