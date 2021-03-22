By leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi title since 2002 and winning his seventh Super Bowl ring, veteran quarterback Tom Brady put all doubts about his status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) to rest. Even his childhood idol Joe Montana conceded the GOAT title to Brady, saying the Buccaneers quarterback took the top spot a long time ago. No question, Montana said Brady’s long list of accomplishments had earned him the GOAT title. Aside from being the GOAT, the 43-year-old Brady also proved to his doubters last season that he hasn’t lost the zip in his throwing arm despite his age.

Brady leads NFL in deep passes

According to a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today, Brady led the league when it comes to deep passes last season as he adjusted to the style of head coach Bruce Arians, who has a penchant for long throws in his coaching career. Easterling said Pro Football Focus reported that no other NFL quarterbacks threw more deep passes than Brady last season. According to PFF, Brady was the only quarterback with 80-plus deep passes last season, throwing 91 deep passes.

Only QB with 80+ deep pass attempts in 2020



🐐 Tom Brady - 91 pic.twitter.com/3Ta5JHODda — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 22, 2021

In 16 regular-season games, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and added 1,061 passing yards and ten touchdowns in the postseason Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brown confident of staying with the Bucs

The Buccaneers have signed some of their key players who were scheduled to turn free agents, like edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, kicker Ryan Succop, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and guard Aaron Stinnie. The Buccaneers also used a franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, ensuring that he will stay with the team in the coming season.

The Buccaneers are also expected to sign more key players as they still have enough salary cap room, thanks to Brady’s four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year contract extension.

Among those waiting for a new deal from the Buccaneers are wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Leonard Fournette, who were both recruited by Brady to join Tampa Bay last season.

The two played key roles in their win over the Chiefs as Brown caught a touchdown pass from Brady while Fournette ran for a score. Tzvi Machlin of The Spun reported that Brown and Fournette both believe that they will remain with the Buccaneers next season. “Me and playoff Lenny gonna work this out,” Brown said, but he stopped short of saying when it will happen. In eight regular season games, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns while Fournette had 367 rushing yards and six touchdowns. In the postseason, Fournette had 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns in three games.