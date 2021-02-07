Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is known for his charity works and his good relationship with fans, especially children. The best thing about Brady is that he has done various charity works with various organizations and individuals under the radar and without any publicity from the media. Just recently, the 43-year-old Brady helped recognized a retiring high school football coach and his former player who now uses a wheelchair after a horrific car accident.

Unknown to many of his fans, Brady has been showing his generosity since his college days at Michigan. He played football from 1995 to 1999 before taking 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.

One of Brady’s magnanimity during his younger days was highlighted in a story written by Jamie Edmonds of clickondetroit.com about a Michigan fellow who Brady mentored.

Brady took time to teach a child

In 1999, Charles Fahlsing said he was just seven years old and in third grade at Ann Arbor’s Eberwhite Elementary School when he met the quarterback. Brady, in his senior year at Michigan, was paired up with Fahlsing for the Department of Psychology’s Michigan Mentorship Program. Despite Brady’s busy year, Fahlsing said the quarterback made several trips to Eberwhite Elementary and pulled him out of his class for an hour or two where they focused “primarily on reading and writing.”

Brady has an impressive memory

Fahlsing said the most impressive thing about Brady is that the quarterback remembered him when he went to a Patriots camp several years after.

“He recognized me. Knew about my mom. Really impressive memory of our time together,” Fahlsing said, adding that Brady remains humble despite being a Super Bowl champion at that time. Fahlsing noted that while his mentorship with Brady lasted just one semester, it made its mark on his life. “I was impressed with how humble he was and how caring he was.

I’ve taken that with me,” said Fahlsing, who attended the same psych class when he went to Michigan. Drawing inspiration from Brady’s kindness, Fahlsing said he ended up in youth development space.

Bucs make roster moves ahead of Super Bowl LV

Brady will go for his 7th Super Bowl title when he leads the Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Ahead of their Super Bowl LV clash, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reported that Tampa Bay had elevated guard Ted Larsen and quarterback Drew Stanton from their practice squad, making them eligible to play in Super Bowl LV. The move was expected on Larsen’s part since the Buccaneers have only seven offensive linemen on the active roster, while both of their reserves are primarily offensive tackles. Stanton, for his part, has been elevated from the practice squad for a game for the first time.