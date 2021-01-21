Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is an inspiration to many people, not only because of his outstanding play on the field but also his off-field charity works that went unnoticed. Just recently, another testament of Brady’s kindness was revealed in a report by Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel in which the veteran quarterback helped honor a high school football coach and his former player who now uses a wheelchair after a horrific car accident.

Hays reported that former Foundation Academy lineman Bailey Trinder reached out to Brady, who was then the quarterback for the New England Patriots, almost two years ago due to his intention to honor his coach Brad Lord a die-hard fan of the veteran quarterback and the Patriots.

Trinder said Lord was always by his side following his accident in 2018 when he rolled his truck while driving from practice to home. Fortunately, Trinder survived the accident, but he lost his ability to walk, making him wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life.

Trinder reached out to Brady

Trinder tried to reach out to Brady through a letter and in various ways before he finally got hold of the quarterback, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. When Brady contacted him, Trinder informed him of his plan to give his coach an autographed photo of Brady along with a framed No. 68 Foundation jersey, Trinder’s number, signed by Brady. Trinder plans to have the signed jersey framed, but Brady sent it back in a custom frame, another sign of his generosity.

Brady also pays tribute to Trinder

Trinder surprised his coach during a video shoot for the school’s website disguised as introducing new football coach Andre Walker. At the end of the video, Trinder joined them and presented his coach with the jersey and an autographed photo from Brady. Lord, who named his son Brady Lord as a tribute to Brady, was emotional as he received the gifts that Brady sent him.

Brady also paid tribute to Trinder via video, saying the former high school lineman’s story inspired him and many others. “After all that you’ve been through and the fact that you want to keep paying it forward to Coach Lord really moved me,” Brady said in the video posted by Foundation Academy on YouTube.

Coach wishes Brady luck

Lord said he’s rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now and wished Brady good luck in the playoffs despite being a Patriots fan.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday for a spot in Super Bowl LI, played in Tampa. The Packers are a four-point favorite over the Buccaneers despite Tampa Bay’s 38-10 win over Green Bay in Week 6. Ahead of their clash, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the weather in Lambeau Field on Sunday would affect his team’s performance against the Packers, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Arians said he has many players who have played in Green Bay and other cold places, so he doesn’t consider the icy weather an issue.