Weeks after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured Super Bowl LV with a masterful 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. showed off his awesome Lombardi Trophy tattoo inked across his forearm. According to Daniel Canove of Fox Sports, Winfield posted a photo of his tattoo on his Instagram Story. The ink art of the Lombardi Trophy stretches from his elbow to his wrist. The tattoo also includes the Buccaneers’ logo and two hands praying. Winfield’s tattoo caught the attention of quarterback Tom Brady, who commented on the photo with “Make sure you leave some room @antoinewinfieldjr", referring to the team’s desire to keep the Lombardi Trophy in Tampa Bay in 2021.

TB12 hopped in our comments and let Winfield Jr. know they’re still ring chasing 💍 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/HtYgnxvAw1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021

Winfield had a stellar rookie year

The 43-year-old Brady earlier expressed his intention to return for his second season with the Buccaneers as he tries to go for his eighth Super Bowl ring. Winfield Jr., the 2nd round pick or 45th overall selection of the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a stellar rookie season, recording 94 total tackles on top of three sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. During the Super Bowl, he also helped limit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ production. However, he received a fine of more than $7,800 after he taunted Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill with the latter’s signature “peace sign.” Winfield said he wanted to do it to Hill after he flashed the “peace sign” on him during their regular-season clash.

Godwin says Brady changed Bucs’ mindset

There’s no question that the Buccaneers were a talented team in 2019, but the mistakes of then-starting quarterback Jameis Winston took the tool on the team as they limped to a 7-9 finish. For that reason, the Buccaneers pursued Brady during free agency and they succeeded in signing him to a two-year deal worth $50 million.

Their move paid immediate dividends as they won their first Super Bowl title since 2002 in Brady’s first year at the helm.

When asked during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show about Brady’s impact on the team, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin said the veteran quarterback brought his winning mindset to Tampa Bay. “I think the biggest thing that he brought was the mentality of expecting to win over hoping to win,” Godwin said, adding that in the past the Buccaneers had failed to put it together despite having many talented players in their roster.

“This year we approached every single game like, ‘We're damn sure can win this game.’ There’s no reason why we couldn’t,” the wide receiver added.

Godwin wants to stay with the Bucs but...

During the interview, Godwin said that he wants to stay with the Buccaneers and help the team win back-to-back Super Bowls. However, Godwin said he’s also looking to get paid after another stellar year and might find it elsewhere. “I want to be in Tampa but at the end of the day I want to get paid too,” Godwin told McAfee, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Aside from Godwin, several other Buccaneers' key players will also turn free agents.