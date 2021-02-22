Unlike last offseason where he had to deal with the drama of free agency and his decision to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years and sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Tom Brady will have a quiet offseason this time. Just recently, Brady posted a question on his Twitter account regarding how he would spend time this offseason before he returns to the Buccaneers for the second year of his deal. “Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months...?” Brady tweeted, which drew more than 27,000 comments, 18,000-plus retweets and almost 250,000 likes.

Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months...? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 21, 2021

Brady's tweet went viral

Among those who commented was retired Boston Red Sox star pitcher Curt Schilling, who tweeted “Same thing you've done for 21 years, get ready to win your 8th and by succeeding create even more haters. This nation has an avulsion to sustained success. They LOVE the underdog until the underdog becomes the Titan.” Schilling was referring to Brady’s opportunity to add more to his legacy and his status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) by winning an eighth Super Bowl ring. Brady recently led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV to clinch his seventh Lombardi trophy.

Same thing you've done for 21 years, get ready to win your 8th and by succeeding create even more haters. This nation has an avulsion to sustained success. They LOVE the underdog until the underdog becomes the Titan. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 21, 2021

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker and host Pat McAfee, for his part, encouraged Brady to guest on his talk show while CBS Sports called on the veteran quarterback to work on his golf swing during that period.

But the tweet that got Brady’s attention came from 4ocean, which responded to the quarterback’s post with “we’re just down the block in south Florida! Let us know if you’re down to help us clean the ocean.”

We’re just down the block in south Florida! Let us know if you’re down to help us clean the ocean 🌊😉 — 4ocean (@4ocean) February 22, 2021

Brady even showed interest in the offer as he shared the 4ocean’s tweet on his Instagram story, per Twitter user Patriots Loyal Fan.

4ocean is based in Florida

According to its website, 4ocean is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation based in Boca Raton, Florida, meaning it is a non-profit and doesn’t accept any donation to fulfill its purpose of cleaning the ocean and coastlines while working to stop the inflow of plastic by changing consumption habits.

The group’s initiatives are funded from the sales of its products.

Brady could follow Gisele's advocacy

If this pushes through, Brady will follow the similar path of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is helping various environmental initiatives, including the preservation of the Amazon rainforest. Just recently, Brady honored his wife by naming his newly-purchased luxury yacht “"Viva a Vida" in reference to her environmental conservation initiative which aims to plant over 200,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest. In case Brady decides to help clean the ocean, his luxury boat might come in handy.