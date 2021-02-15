According to TheShow.com, ‘MLB The Show 21’ is due to come out on 4/20 but will come out four days earlier for those that preorder, if that preorder isn’t the standard edition. This is the first year that the game is not a PlayStation exclusive, as it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

For those that aren’t aware, player ratings separate their card levels. Common players are rated less than 65 overall, bronze are 65-74, silver are 75-79, gold are 80-84, and diamond are 85+.

Some players I believe will just fall short of diamond status and be around the 83/84 overall range include Ozzie Albies, Tim Anderson, Xander Bogaerts, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, Matt Chapman, Nelson Cruz, Jack Flaherty, Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, Josh Hader, Dinelson Lamet, Brandon Lowe, Kenta Maeda, Aaron Nola, Marcell Ozuna, Chris Sale, George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton, Stephen Strasburg, Luke Voit, and Mike Yastrzemski.

This list of players is bound to be wrong, and a few of the players listed above may turn out to be diamonds, but it was still fun to guess.

Hitters

Catcher - J.T. Realmuto (Phillies)

Seen by most as the best catcher in baseball, Realmuto re-signed with Philadelphia for five years, $115.5 million in the offseason.

First base - Jose Abreu (White Sox), Freddie Freeman (Braves)

The two reigning MVPs make Abreu and Freeman easy choices to start the year as diamonds.

Second base - DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

In 2020, LeMahieu became the first player to be a batting champion in both leagues in the modern era according to CBS Sports (Rockies in 2016).

Shortstop - Francisco Lindor (Mets), Corey Seager (Dodgers), Trevor Story (Rockies), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), Trea Turner (Nationals)

It will be hard to not have Seager start off as a diamond being he is both the reigning NLCS and World Series MVP.

Third base - Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Alex Bregman (Astros), Manny Machado (Padres), Jose Ramirez (Indians), Anthony Rendon (Angels)

While Arenado has won a a Gold Glove in each of his eight seasons, it will be interesting to see how his bat holds up with him no longer playing his home games at Coors Field.

Left field - Juan Soto (Nationals), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Just 22 years old, Soto may already be the best hitter in baseball, and he led the NL with a .351 batting average in 2020 while leading the majors in both on-base percentage (.490) and slugging percentage (.695).

Center field - Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), Mike Trout (Angels)

Trout’s fifth place finish in AL MVP voting was amazingly the lowest he has finished in his nine full seasons.

Right field - Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Aaron Judge (Yankees)

It would be fun to see what Judge can do in a full season, but he has been injury-prone since playing in 155 games in 2017.

Pitchers

Starters - Trevor Bauer (Dodgers), Shane Bieber (Indians), Gerrit Cole (Yankees). Yu Darvish (Padres), Jacob deGrom (Mets), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Hyun-Jin Ryu (Blue Jays), Max Scherzer (Nationals), Justin Verlander (Astros)

Ryu didn’t end Show 20 as a diamond, but he’s a player that has finished as a Cy Young finalist the last two years (second in NL voting with Dodgers in 2019, third in AL with Blue Jays in 2020).

Relievers - Nick Anderson (Rays), Liam Hendriks (White Sox), Devin Williams (Brewers)

Williams faced 100 batters last year and sent 53 of them down on strikes.